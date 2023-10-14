Israelis Destroy Palestinian Pizzeria That Used Hostage In Mocking Advertisement

Videos by OutKick

Israel obliterated a Palestinian pizzeria that used the image of an Israeli hostage in promotional material.

The IDF destroyed Eiffel Bakery and Supermarket in the West Bank with a bulldozer after the pizzeria used a photo of an elderly hostage taken by Hamas in an ad, according to the Daily Mail.

The photo showed the elderly hostage with her fingers up next to a pizza. The pizzeria apologized claiming it didn’t know where the photo was from, but it’s borderline impossible to believe that.

The pizzeria just stumbled across a photo of an elderly hostage and didn’t know what it was from? Give me a break. There’s a massive war underway. Nobody is going to believe that.

It’s also worth noting the owner had previously been arrested for throwing rocks at an Israeli, but the charges were later dropped.

The IDF destroys Palestinian pizzeria that used a photo of an Israeli hostage in an ad. (Photo by JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel continues to prove it means business dealing with Hamas.

More than 1,200 Israelis were murdered by Hamas terrorists last week, and the Israeli government and the IDF have unleashed hell in response.

As I’ve written, Israel has every right in the world to defend itself and seek justice. It also has the duty and obligation to do so.

You simply can’t tolerate a terrorist organization murdering people, including babies.

Israel is avenging the death of its citizens as pro-Hamas idiots rally in America.



There is no moral equivalency in this war. Hamas hides behind civilians and murders babies. Israel protects innocent people.



Smash Hamas without hesitation.



My thoughts: https://t.co/NK8lKpJ3ze pic.twitter.com/15XM9M1MeR — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 13, 2023

Now, a Palestinian pizzeria in the West Bank used the image of an elderly woman being held hostage by Hamas in an ad. Again, it seems almost impossible to believe it was an accident.

Either way, Israel isn’t playing games. Its people were slaughtered and roughly 150 people were taken hostage. If you want to mess around and poke the bear, you’re going to find out real fast there are consequences.

Israel is at war with Hamas after a massive terrorist attack. (Photo by Hani Alshaer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest important updates out of Israel as we have them. It’s a terrible situation, but evil must be confronted.