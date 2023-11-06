Israel Smokes Hamas Terrorists In Brutal Combat Footage

Videos by OutKick

Israel continues to obliterate Hamas in Gaza.

The Israelis are continuing combat activities against the terrorist organization following the October 7th terrorist attack, and it’s clear the IDF means business.

Newly released video shows the IDF getting after Hamas from the ground, air and sea. It’s a full out assault on Hamas positions, and the terrorists are learning the hard way the good guys shoot back and shoot back with overwhelming force.

Israel continues to hammer Hamas.

There’s no doubt Israel is taking care of business in the aftermath of the October 7th terrorist attack. What started as a massive air campaign against the terrorists in Gaza has now broadened into a ground war in Gaza.

Israel is hitting targets with overwhelming force, and it seems to be having a hell of an impact in the early weeks of the war. Hamas is on the run as their compounds and combat infrastructure gets wiped out by the IDF.

The IDF says it has hit 450 Hamas targets over the last 24 hours with just airstrikes alone. The strikes targeted tunnels, military compounds, terrorist locations, observation posts and more.

The IDF is smashing Hamas targets in Gaza. (Credit: IDF)

Hamas decided to go into Israel and slaughter innocent men, women and children. Babies were killed, mothers were gunned down in cold blood and entire families were killed.

It was one of the most horrific displays of cruelty the world has ever seen. It was the single worst day for Jewish loss of life since the Holocaust.

Now, Israel is striking back, and doing it in a fashion that lets the terrorists know there is nowhere to run or hide.

Israel continues to battle Hamas. (Credit: IDF)

