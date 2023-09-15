Video Shows Intense Post-Fight Exchange Between Israel Adesanya And Sean Strickland: ‘Think I F**ked My Dog’

Videos by OutKick

Israel Adesanya made some truly bizarre comments to Sean Strickland after their UFC 293 fight.

Strickland shocked the MMA world when he defeated Adesanya in Australia, and it was clear the two were having words after the match.

Strickland said after the bout the UFC superstar was upset about comments he made about Izzy and his dog.

Israel Adesanya lost to Sean Strickland at UFC 293. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

“It was strange, it was strange, man. I think he was mad that I made fun of his dog, I’m not even joking. I’m like ‘What the f— is going on here, man. Are we having this conversation?’ Like truly, he was mad, yeah. Izzy I’m sorry I made fun of your dog. I’m sure he’s a great fella,” Strickland said after the fight, according to MMA Mania.

Prior to the fight, Strickland had said somebody should “call PETA after what Izzy does with his dog” and claimed he makes “f*cking puppy porn,” according to MMA Mania. The comments were tied to a questionable video allegedly of Israel with his dog that surfaced online.

Sean Strickland harping on Israel Adesanya red rocketing his dog was inevitable 😭 pic.twitter.com/yZxID7Ua7O — Patrick St-Pierre (@patrickallsyms) September 7, 2023

Israel Adesanya/Sean Strickland audio released.

That apparently stuck with Israel Adesanya, and after the loss, he wasn’t happy. A video captured the exchange, and Strickland wasn’t lying with his claims after the fight.

“Don’t ever joke about my family bro. Just look at me. I know you think I f*cked my dog…That’s my dog, and that’s no bullshit. So, please…I would never bring your family into this,” a very fired up Adesanya said after the devastating loss.

You can watch the exchange with the audio below.

The full post-fight exchange between Adesanya and Strickland pic.twitter.com/SbAQ8Z78Vd — 𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗❂ (@Sa_Gwang) September 14, 2023

This was a very strange moment.

For those of you looking for the video Strickland was making fun of, it’s floating around all over the place. I’m not going to link to it or share it here.

Clearly, it’s a VERY sore point for Israel Adesanya. The man got lit up in the octagon, and the first thing he cares to think about after getting rocked is his dog.

Imagine how upset you have to be about something in order to make it a talking point after getting obliterated.

Israel Adesanya/Sean Strickland post-fight audio released. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Hearing the words “I know you think I f**cked my dog” come out of an adult man’s mouth to another adult man is beyond strange. I don’t even have the words to describe an appropriate reaction.

Again, the man just got lit up like a Christmas tree…..and his top priority was talking about his dog. It’s definitely weird.

Israel Adesanya was upset Sean Strickland talked about his dog. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Next time, just relax a bit and move on because these comments have only poured fuel on a fire that otherwise probably wouldn’t exist at this point.