Israel Adesanya put Alex Pereira to sleep during the second round of Saturday’s UFC 287 main event. The man they call ‘The Last Stylebender’ reclaimed the UFC middleweight title with the knockout win.

Fight highlight of The Stylebender knockout



Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 UFC Omoba #Andnew #AdesanyaVsPereira pic.twitter.com/XmZLIwHB52 — BIG JAY💯📌 (@50tyShadesOfJay) April 9, 2023

Adesanya showed no mercy to Pereira — or his family — after putting him to sleep. The former proceeded to flip the latter’s signature bow-and-arrow celebration back on him, as Pereira laid limp on the mat.

“I don’t throw and hope, I aim and fire!” – Me 🏹 pic.twitter.com/jYCReHrrMk — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 9, 2023

If that wasn’t savage enough, Adesanya then turned his aim toward Pereira’s son, who was sobbing uncontrollably in the crowd.

Pereira knocked out Adesanya back in 2017. Following the KO, Pereira’s son mocked Adesanya by falling to the mat while standing near him in the ring.

He was probably too young to realize just how disrespectful it was, but the move was hilarious.

Adesanya got his revenge on Saturday night in Miami.

After putting Pereira out and hitting him with his own celebration, Adesanya turned to the crowd and pointed right at the son. And then he hit the son with his own troll from five years prior.

Izzy trolling Alex’s son is top tier!!! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OLT4TmI0ha — Barii (@tajudiin23) April 9, 2023

Adesanya spoke about the celebrations after his win and admitted that he is petty.

I’m petty. I remember. The first time he knocked me out in Brazil, his son came into the ring and then just started to lie dead next to me. I’m like, ‘You f—king little asshole, I’ll whoop your ass if your dad don’t do it for you.’ I looked for his kid, I pointed at him, and I saw him and I was like, ‘Hey, hey, hey,’ just to remind him. — Israel Adesanya following UFC 287

Saturday marked the second UFC bout between Adesanya and Pereira. The series is split 1-1 in the octagon and a third fight could come to fruition down the road— if only for the drama!