Islanders Great, Mike Bossy, Passes Away At 65

Mike Bossy, one of the greatest players in New York Islander history, has passed away after an ongoing battle with lung cancer. He was 65.

Bossy made his cancer diagnosis public last fall when he removed himself from his role as an NHL analyst with TVA Sports because of declining health.

News of his passing was first shared by Bossy’s TVA Sports broadcast teammate, Renaud Lavoie. Just after 8 am EST, Lavorie tweeted, “It’s with deep sadness that I just learned the passing of Mike Bossy. Sending my sincere Condolences to the family.”

Bossy played 10 years in the NHL, all of them with the Islanders. He holds the record for most consecutive seasons of scoring 50 or more goals (9). Over the length of his career, he totaled 573 career goals.

Bossy was not only a prolific goal scorer, he was also a decorated champion. He won four Stanley Cups and earned numerous individual awards, including eight All-Star appearances, three Lady Byng Trophies, a Smythe Trophy and the Calder Trophy in 1977-78.

Bossy was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991.

Upon hearing of his passing, the Islanders organization said in a statement: “The New York Islanders organization mourns the loss of Mike Bossy, an icon not only on Long Island but across the entire hockey world. His drive to be the best every time he stepped on the ice was second to none.”

The NHL released a statement of their own, mourning Bossy’s passing. Amongst their message, was a line referencing Bossy as a fan favorite: “Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Lucie, their daughters, Josiane and Tanya, his former Islanders teammates and his countless fans on Long Island, the New York metropolitan area and throughout the hockey world. He thrilled fans like few others.”

OutKick offers our condolences to the Bossy family.

