Two Major Texas Football Players Suffer Devastating Injuries

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed two pivotal players are out of the year.

Sarkisian informed the media Monday that offensive lineman Junior Angilau and transfer wide receiver Isaiah Neyor both suffered torn ACLs over the weekend, according to ESPN.

Isaiah Neyor has a torn ACL. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

It was originally reported that multiple Texas players went down with injuries during a team scrimmage. Now, Sarkisian appears to have confirmed a doomsday scenario might be upon the team in Austin.

With the season getting underway in less than three weeks for the Longhorns, losing two starters is a major issue.

Texas receiver Isaiah Neyor has a torn ACL. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

While you never want to compare whose injury might be worse, losing Neyor is likely going to be huge for the Longhorns.

With Quinn Ewers under center as QB1, the former Wyoming superstar was expected to play a huge part in the passing game.

Last season with the Cowboys, he had 878 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Now, the Longhorns will have to look elsewhere in the passing game.

Texas wide receiver Isaiah Neyor suffers a torn ACL. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

It’s a terrible situation for the Longhorns, and Angilau and Neyor are hardly the only hurt players on the roster.

Sarkisian also expects Cole Hutson, Roschon Johnson and Jahdae Barron to potentially miss some time, according to the same ESPN report.

Texas lineman Junior Angilau has a torn ACL. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Hopefully, everyone can heal up quickly because Texas is quickly losing major components.