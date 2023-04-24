Videos by OutKick

Isaac Wilson, little brother to Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, may be set out to blaze his own trail. Where each of his three older brothers played football at BYU, the youngest may choose to land on the other side of his home-state rivalry.

He seems keen on the idea of playing for his parents’ alma mater, Utah.

Wilson, a four-star quarterback prospect in the Class of 2024, has until February to decide on his future if he does not put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period in December. His offer sheet only continues to grow.

The list of 16 interested suitors includes Arizona, Oklahoma State, Miami, Arizona State and Louisville, among others. Those “others” include BYU and Utah, of course.

It also includes UCLA, which was the most recent program to offer Wilson on Sunday night.

After a great call with @itsGundy I’m Excited to receive an offer from UCLA!!! pic.twitter.com/wX9c3MqWfK — Isaac Wilson (@Isaac_kawika) April 24, 2023

Although the Wilson family has kept Isaac’s recruitment largely under wraps, something of a Holy War has ensued around his decision. There is no telling where he could end up, but the two in-state schools and their fanbases have been very vocal about his future.

BYU and Utah fans remain divided by his possible commitment today. The beef is real.

Haha, they treated his family like 💩 for years when Zach played at BYU…best of luck on his decision as we know what Utah school gets the most NFL QB high draft picks — Brian (@TrueBlueBYU1984) April 24, 2023

I disagree. BYU can have the Wilson's — jball (@youarejball) April 21, 2023

I think we can find better quarterbacks that are taller than 5 ft 10 in. But I totally agree that the dude can spin it — jball (@youarejball) April 21, 2023

I would love to see him at byu. — Utes n Roses (@Utes_n_Roses) April 21, 2023

I’m sorry but what’s the decision here? Utah’s last QB drafted was Alex Smith in 2005. After this draft BYU will have 3 since 2005 with its last 2 on a row drafted. This ain’t a tough choice — Cyclone Coug (@BYDrew99) April 24, 2023

With that said, many fans on both sides of the aisle are coming to their senses and becoming keen to the idea of adding such a talent. The Utes are especially excited after hearing about his most recent visit to Salt Lake City.

Is Isaac Wilson trending toward Utah?

Wilson, and his ever-entertaining mother Lisa, returned to Utah on Saturday for its spring game. Campus is just down the road from their home, so it wasn’t their first visit and it won’t be their last.

Mike Wilson, the patriarch of the family, played football for the Utes. His wife also went to school there. Zach, Josh and Micah, the three oldest Wilson brothers ended up at BYU.

To say that their family is familiar with both programs would be an understatement, but Isaac was especially impressed with how things went over the weekend. It seems as though he may be a Utah lean as of right now, and the staff is hard after him, but there is a lot of time left in his recruitment.

I really, really liked the visit and loved meeting with all the coaches. The highlight for us was just how organized they were. It was by far the most put-together program I’ve ever seen, from the strength staff’s presentation, to the academics, to meeting with coach Kyle Whittingham and Andy Ludwig, it was just all top notch. Every coach was pushing and told us I’m No. 1 on their board and they would love for me to commit and start building the next class. — Isaac Wilson, via Deseret News

Playing time was a big selling point for the Utes, with Cam Rising headed to the NFL after this fall. The starting quarterback job will be open by the time Wilson is to arrive on campus, should that be what he chooses.

Wilson might be the most important prospect on the Utes’ big board.

Whittingham and his staff would love nothing more than to get him to play for his parents’ alma mater, and they need a quarterback for the future. At the same time, it would be huge for Utah to sway Isaac away from BYU, which would love nothing more than to add a fourth Wilson brother before its move to the Big 12.

Wherever Wilson ends up, he is going to be a welcomed addition to the recruiting class. But if it is BYU or Utah, and it seems like it may be the latter, there is going to be a lot of continued discourse back-and-forth between the two sides!