Is This Guy Balancing A Couch On His Head While Riding A Bike The Craziest Thing You’ve Seen In New York City This Week?

This guy would be an absolute superstar if he could pull off this stunt in West Virginia on a big college football Saturday.

Let’s go to New York City where even the locals are talking — that’s how you know it’s a big deal — about the guy who is showing off his special talent of balancing a sofa on his head while he rides a bike. How does one determine this is his special talent? That’s a question that needs to be answered.

Immediate observations of the guy pulling off this stunt:

I need a video of the couch being lifted up and onto his head. Need the logistics on that one. U-Haul’s marketing team should see an easy advertising victory right here. At least a social media play. Light it on fire and this guy’s never buying another drink the rest of his life in Morgantown. This isn’t fake. I’m a Big J Blogger, I researched this guy.

Meet Leh-Boy, who has been impressing people across New York City for years as he balances things on his head. The trickster typically rides around balancing a basketball or soccer ball on his head, but he’s been known to throw a trash can into the mix and he’s even figured out how to balance things like 70″ VIZIO TVs while getting a workout in at the park.

Need to transport a tire across town? Leh-Boy has you covered.

I have no idea what this is, but it look heavy! Leh-Boy doesn’t even flinch. Look at how he works the crowd and transports appliances!

We’re looking at one of the great talents of our time.

“One day, I just grabbed the ball and just placed it in the middle of my head. And it just stayed there. It never fell at all,” Leh-Boy told writer Esther Wang for a 2022 story. “When I balanced the ball to my head the first time, I realized like, Oh, wow. It was shocking, because it was something that I’d never actually practiced,” he added.

Now he’s balancing couches.

Go get him, advertisers.