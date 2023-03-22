Is This Florida Man Insane For Feeding A Pork Loin Sandwich To An Alligator While Relaxing In A Creek?

Videos by OutKick

You make the call here.

It’s been just a few short weeks since the story of the Florida granny who was ripped to shreds by a trailer park pond gator went viral on OutKick. Emailers were pissed off at me for calling out old people in Florida who do dumb things around alligators and then get eaten in the process.

Now along comes Butch (no idea if that’s his real name) and Peggy (might be her real name) who decided to go for a dip down in a swimmin’ hole where they ran into an old friend, an alligator who just wanted a few bites of Peggy’s pork loin sandwich.

Watch how Butch treats this gator that could easily rip off Peggy’s face for that sammich:

As a resident from Ohio, this, to me, is certifiably insane. I just assume either a gator, or a killer snake would kill me in this situation. There is no way in hell I’m sitting my ass in that creek and hand-feeding a gator.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the likelihood of a Floridian being bitten is low, but that’s not taking into account Butch snacking with his buddy. In 2021, there were seven people who suffered major bites from gators. From 1948 to 2021, there were 442 unprovoked gator bites in Florida and 26 people killed over that time period. The FWC says that the chances of being seriously injured by a gator in an unprovoked attack is around 1:3.1 million.

Remember, feeding alligators in Florida is illegal.

An elderly woman was dragged into a lake/pond by a 10 plus foot alligator at her senior living community in Florida where she was walking her dog. On lookers watched while she was killed (ripped apart). This is the second time this has happened in Florida within a year! pic.twitter.com/n1bC57s4m5 — Flesh Gordon (@TheFleshGordon) February 24, 2023

Nobody here is trying to rat on Butch and Peggy (if that’s their names…still not sure). This is a chance for society to determine whether this kind of behavior is insane. Yes, it is.

Don’t ask me. Just go to @OnlyInFloridaa on Instagram where people are losing their minds over Butch’s behavior.

“I have a friend that is a nuisance gator hunter in Florida. He has a job because of people like these. He would just as soon leave them to do their own thing if this crowd didn’t desensitize them so that they come looking for a meal when they hear little Billy jump in the river,” one concerned observer wrote.

“This is illegal for good reason. Someone is likely to be hurt by training these dinosaurs to associate swimmers with food. Only a moron would do this,” wrote another guy.

Marie is not impressed by such behavior on Florida waters.

“And this makes alligators think they should come up to strangers for food…which is what I noticed when paddle boarding. This is dangerous,” she commented.

Needless to say, this one pretty much united Floridians. They don’t want hand-fed gators in the wild looking for pork loin sandwiches.

#StaySafe, Florida.