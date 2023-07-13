‘Is It Strange My Wife (35) Is Going Out To Frat/Sorority Parties? ‘

Videos by OutKick

Guys, there are red flags in a relationship and then there are “going out to frat party” red flags.

Over on Reddit, a 38-year-old husband is “seeking advice” on how to handle a situation where his wife, 35, is spending more and more time getting drunk at frat parties.

And they have a kid and live in Starkville, Mississippi, home to Mississippi State University.

Allegedly.

Let’s dig in a little deeper to what’s going on with this marriage. The husband believes his wife is going through a midlife crisis, but her sister insists it’s just “living her best life” while adding that the husband shouldn’t “worry about it.”

RED F–KING FLAG! HOLY S–T…RED FLAG WARNINGS LIKE THOSE RED FLAGS IN DESTIN WHERE PEOPLE ARE DYING DUE TO RIP CURRENTS. HOLD THE F–K UP, SISTER-IN-LAW.

Pump the brakes.

Whew, what a ride that one is.

“Since the year started, she has been to 5 frat parties and she goes to the bars/clubs a lot more often,” the husband writes on Reddit. “She also goes to college planned events/concerts that are off campus like Bulldog Bash (a bunch of drunk college kids at a street concert).”

Talk about a tragedy for the husband. Not only does it sound like the wife has become one with the street, it sounds like he’s going to be on the hook for child support for the five-year-old child they have together, but he’s also going to lose the zero-turn mower and the house in the eventual divorce.

And on his weekends with the kid, his ex-wife is going to be hooking up with Dylans, Corbins, Tylers and Austins.

Talk about a complete nightmare situation.

“You need to hire a private Investigator and you need to stack the deck against your wife so you don’t have to pay a damn thing. You sir are headed for divorce. Trust. me! Does she ‘forget’ to put her wedding ring on?” one Reddit user writes.

The investigation into this wife widened this week when the Old Row boys received a screenshot of a conversation where a guy named Eli thinks he’s partied with the wife.

“Bro, a 35 year old and her sister partied at the SAE house like 3 times. She logged into her Netflix for us in like our main room [laugh emojis],” Eli wrote.

What’s the play here?