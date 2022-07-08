Is Charles Barkley’s Golf Game Worth Your Money? Steph Curry Says ‘Hell No’

The American Century Championship – the annual celebrity golf tournament held at Edgewood Tahoe South Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada – got underway Thursday morning. The list of players is a who’s who of big-name athletes and former athletes, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine and many more.

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, whose golf game has improved mightily since one of the most embarrassing videos of all-time, is aiming to beat last year’s 76th place finish. And bettors think he will do it.

Sportsbooks opened Barkley’s odds at +500 to finish in the Top-70 but moved the line down to +260 based on the action from bettors who are heavily backing the former NBA MVP.

One person who won’t be backing Barkley? Another NBA MVP: Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry. Curry is also competing in the tournament, and he says Barkley has no chance.

Curry was asked in his tournament press conference if Barkley would finish in the Top 70.

“No. Hell, no. Clip that, send it to him, let him play it on every tee box. There’s no way he’s doing it.”

Lack of confidence in Barkley’s golf game? Yes. Lingering hard feelings over Barkley’s comments about the Warriors throughout the years? Absolutely.

“As much faith as Chuck has had in the Warriors and jump shooting teams winning championships,” Curry went on to say, “that’s the amount of faith I have in him finishing Top 70.”

The 54-hole event began on Friday morning and will be played through the weekend. Tony Romo, former Cowboys quarterback, is the betting favorite to hoist the trophy. Romo won the event in back-to-back years, 2019 & 2020.

Vinny Del Negro is the defending champion and is back to defend the title. Mark Mulder, who won the tournament in three consecutive years from 2015-17, is also in the field.