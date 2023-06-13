Irina Shayk’s Reps Deny She Threw Herself At Tom Brady: ‘Malicious And Fictional’

Videos by OutKick

Irina Shayk’s reps want people to know she definitely DID NOT throw herself at Tom Brady during a wedding.

A report from Page Six claimed the superstar model “threw herself” at the retired NFL passer during the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick and “scarcely let him out of her sight throughout the weekend-long festivities.” The report was widely shared, but it’s apparently not true.

“This story is completely false. It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening,” Vice President of The Society Management Cheri Bowen told the Daily Mail in reaction to the viral claims.

Shayk was previously with actor Bradley Cooper for years and the two have a daughter. They split in 2019.

Irina Shayk’s reps deny she followed Tom Brady around at a wedding. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Irina Shayk denies pursuing Tom Brady.

Someone is obviously not telling the truth. She was either following Tom Brady like a shadow or she wasn’t.

The quote from an unnamed source to Page Six stated, “She followed him around all weekend. She was throwing herself at him.”

That’s about as blunt as it gets. Now, her reps have come out slamming the claim as complete nonsense and another unnamed source told the Daily Mail the two are “just friends.”

Well, what is it? Was she following around Tom Brady like a puppy or are they just friends? Nothing beats dueling narratives, especially when there’s drama like this.

Irina Shayk’s reps deny she followed around Tom Brady at a wedding. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

If Brady was being followed by Irina Shayk, he should take it as a compliment. She’s one of the GOATs in the modeling game.

The Russian-born model has been very famous for a long time, and is a truly elite category of models. We’re talking about the best of the best.

Again, I’m not saying it’s true. I’m simply saying Tom Brady should take it as a compliment.

Irina Shayk is one of the most famous models on the planet. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

We might never know the full truth. Perhaps, this situation is bound to be one of America’s great unresolved mysteries and conspiracies. For now, we’ll just settle for a simple reminder Irina Shayk is the real deal.