Iranian Soccer Player Faces Execution After Protesting For Women’s Rights: Report

Professional Iranian soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani is reportedly set to face execution for “campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country.”

FifPro, an international player’s union that supports over 65,000 soccer players, shared the news while calling for the immediate removal of his punishment.

FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country.



We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment. pic.twitter.com/vPuylCS2ph — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) December 12, 2022

The report of the Iranian soccer player facing execution comes amid major protests taking place in Iran.

Iranians have taken to the streets to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died after being arrested by the morality police in September for not wearing her hijab properly.

The Iran national team stood in silence during the playing of the country’s national anthem ahead of its World Cup match against England on November 21. The silent protest was taken as a sign of support for the anti-government protests taking place back home.

Iran Reportedly Executing Protestors

BBC has reported that 23-year-old Majidrez Rahnavard was executed in the city of Mashhad after a court convicted him of “enmity against God” after stabbing to death two members of a paramilitary group amid protests.

He was hanged 23 days after he was initially arrested.

Amnesty International has said Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 21 people in what it called “sham trials designed to intimidate those participating in the popular uprising that has rocked Iran”.

Rahnavard is believed to be the second person executed over protests. Mohsen Shekari had previously been sentenced to death for injuring a security guard in Tehran. Like Rahnavard, he was reportedly hanged in public as well.