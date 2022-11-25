Iran Fans Boo The Nation’s National Anthem In Powerful Rebuke Of Brutal Regime

Iranian soccer fans put on a powerful rebuke of the brutal regime in Tehran during the World Cup.

Ahead of the win over Wales, Iran fans loudly booed the country’s national anthem as it played throughout the stadium.

The moment Iran fans booed during their national anthem in protest to the government pic.twitter.com/NAJ7KcuRPX — Kaboob (@KabobFn) November 25, 2022

Iran fans booing and whistling their own national anthem. Big statement being made there — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) November 25, 2022

Currently, the Iranian regime is brutalizing protesters throughout the country for demanding basic human rights.

Hundreds are believed to have been killed and roughly 15,000 people have been arrested by the regime for taking to the streets in the name of justice and freedom. The protests started after a young Iranian by the name of Mahsa Amini was died while in custody by the morality police.

The Islamic regime in Tehran has shown zero willingness to loosen its iron grip on the population, and fans booing the national anthem on the international stage is a pretty clear sign how the Iranian people feel.

People around the world support people in Iran fighting for basic human rights. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Notably, the soccer team did sing the anthem Friday morning against Wales. Previously against England, the Iranian players refused to sing in protest of the government.

In a video going viral, an alleged Iranian fan broke down in tears watching the players sing.

The tears of an iranian during the iran national anthem#FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/LpbTXp3Otv — Hosniye🇮🇷 (@Itshosniye) November 25, 2022

Iran is now 1-1 in the World Cup, but the team’s record is hardly the focus. As long as the brutal regime in Tehran continues to oppress the country’s citizens, people will continue to speak out and protest.