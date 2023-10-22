Iowa’s Potentially Game-Winning TD Overturned Because Of Kind Of Sort Of Fair Catch Signal

Videos by OutKick

The Iowa Hawkeyes missed out on what could’ve been a game-winning punt return after it was ruled that a fair catch has been signaled.

Iowa hosted the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday in a game to see who would be taking home Floyd of Rosedale, the rivalry’s pog-topped trophy.

With just 1:41 left on the clock, the Golden Gophers were forced to punt from deep in their own end of the field.

The ball bounced around midfield and punt returner Cooper DeJean seemed hesitant to touch it. After the bounce, he snagged the ball, spun out of one tackle, and then was off the races.

However, did you pick up on that little wave motion Dejean made with his left hand? Well, the officials did, and they ruled it an invalid fair catch signal.

It seemed to me like he was directing traffic, but take another look.

THEY CALLED THIS AN INVALID FAIR CATCH??? OH NO IOWA pic.twitter.com/iImEwl6RPH — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 21, 2023

That completely nullified the return and therefore the touchdown. Neither team was able to throw more points on the board and it ended with a Minnesota 12-10 win.

It’s fitting that a controversial punt would make such a big impact on this game. That’s because there were 18 punts in the low-scoring affair.

There will be a lot of debate over this play. However, one thing is certain: Floyd of Rosedale is headed to Minnesota.

Floyd of Rosedale is all that is right with college football: Two teams of grown men losing their minds over possession of a bronze pig ♥️🏈🐷pic.twitter.com/hgGFiRbZZC — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 21, 2023

