Caitlin Clark is a household name. The Iowa guard has been balling out in the Big Ten for three years now, but she really burst onto the scene during the 2022/23 season with her lights-out range during a record-setting March Madness campaign.
Although Clark could have decided to turn pro after her junior season, she chose to return to Iowa City with hopes of redeeming last year’s national championship loss. Nothing short of cutting down the nets will do for the 21-year-old and her teammates.
Perhaps more importantly, Clark wants to continue to have an impact on her sport.
Although the chemistry of this past year’s team likely cannot be duplicated, and sure-handed center Monika Czinano is moving on, the Hawkeyes are in a great position to make another deep run. Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin coming back will help to mitigate the loss of Czinano. 6-foot-2 sophomore Hannah Stuelke and 6-foot-5 junior Addison O’Grady are also expected to step up.
Iowa recently went over to Europe and put a beatdown on their overseas opponents.
More than once.
Hawkeyes fans, who are crazy to begin with, saw what their team did last season and over the summer. They are chomping at the bit to watch their team back out on the hardwood this fall.
Demand for season tickets was so high that orders had to be put on pause for awhile. When they opened back up, the prices for newcomers were increased to $195 for adults, $160 for faculty/staff and $75 for youth.
It is the most expensive price tag ever for Iowa women’s basketball season tickets, but it did not stop fans from buying them up. The school announced on Monday that women’s basketball fans sold out Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time in program history.
Hawkeyes women’s hoops sold approximately 6,500 season tickets last season. They more than doubled that number ahead of Clark’s final dance!