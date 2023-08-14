Videos by OutKick

Caitlin Clark is a household name. The Iowa guard has been balling out in the Big Ten for three years now, but she really burst onto the scene during the 2022/23 season with her lights-out range during a record-setting March Madness campaign.

Although Clark could have decided to turn pro after her junior season, she chose to return to Iowa City with hopes of redeeming last year’s national championship loss. Nothing short of cutting down the nets will do for the 21-year-old and her teammates.

Perhaps more importantly, Clark wants to continue to have an impact on her sport.

Caitlin Clark held her composure through it all. When she finally got to the podium here after the loss in the Championship, the emotions came pouring out.

Thank you Caitlin and the #Hawkeyes for an unforgettable ride.

Extended #WFinalFour coverage tonight at 10 @KCCINews. pic.twitter.com/XXhOBAJA0z — Scott Reister (@scottreister) April 3, 2023

Although the chemistry of this past year’s team likely cannot be duplicated, and sure-handed center Monika Czinano is moving on, the Hawkeyes are in a great position to make another deep run. Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin coming back will help to mitigate the loss of Czinano. 6-foot-2 sophomore Hannah Stuelke and 6-foot-5 junior Addison O’Grady are also expected to step up.

Iowa recently went over to Europe and put a beatdown on their overseas opponents.

FINAL: Iowa 116, Slammers 46



Box score ⤵️

(Again, don’t mind the minutes. Doing our best out here) #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/YUpan13qYO — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) August 6, 2023

More than once.

FINAL | Iowa 109, Croatian All-Stars 29



All 12 available #Hawkeyes score. pic.twitter.com/IUKRFnfqKV — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) August 13, 2023

Hawkeyes fans, who are crazy to begin with, saw what their team did last season and over the summer. They are chomping at the bit to watch their team back out on the hardwood this fall.

Demand for season tickets was so high that orders had to be put on pause for awhile. When they opened back up, the prices for newcomers were increased to $195 for adults, $160 for faculty/staff and $75 for youth.

It is the most expensive price tag ever for Iowa women’s basketball season tickets, but it did not stop fans from buying them up. The school announced on Monday that women’s basketball fans sold out Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time in program history.

15,000 strong, all season long 💪



Season tickets are 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐨𝐮𝐭!#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/r3LDkt40im — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) August 14, 2023

Hawkeyes women’s hoops sold approximately 6,500 season tickets last season. They more than doubled that number ahead of Clark’s final dance!