Iowa Player Pulls Off Incredibly Embarrassing Flop

Iowa basketball player Tony Perkins won’t win any acting awards after the flop he pulled off Wednesday night against Wisconsin.

Iowa entered the Big Ten matchup safely in the NCAA Tournament field, but the Badgers are doing everything possible to improve their resume. Fortunately for Wisconsin fans, Greg Gard’s guys took care of business 64-52, but it didn’t come without some drama.

Right around the halfway mark of the first half, Perkins threw a flop on a Tyler Wahl that was so bad it has to be seen to be believed.

When flopping to draw a charge call, you at least wait until contact is made. That’s not what Perkins did. The moment Wahl started to spin, he just fell over like a sniper had put one in his chest.

Tony Perkins executes a flawless flop.



10/10, no notes. pic.twitter.com/FbH66LyTDQ — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) February 23, 2023

Fortunately, the refs have eyes, and didn’t fall for the downright incredible flop attempt from the Iowa player.

Iowa's Tony Perkins gets called for a flop as Tyler Wahl spins and scores inside to put the #Badgers back ahead.



11:44 2nd: UW 40, Iowa 39 — Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) February 23, 2023

Iowa’s Tony Perkins should be embarrassed.

Flopping is part of sports. We all wish it wasn’t, but it is. That’s the nature of the beast. However, if you’re going to do it, you need to show a little more effort than what fans saw from Tony Perkins.

That wasn’t just bad. It was comically embarrassing. He simply waited for Wahl to get close and fell over in the most dramatic fashion possible.

Did he really think the refs were going to fall for that? The picture below perfectly sums it up. Wahl is only starting his spin and Perkins is already hitting the deck.

Iowa guard Tony Perkins flops against Wisconsin. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BenScottStevens/status/1628597166825414656)

This is the kind of moment that lives on for a long time in the locker room. Iowa players will be roasting Perkins for the foreseeable future if they have any sense of humor.

Not only did the Hawkeyes not get a big win, but an Iowa player is now the proud owner of the worst flop of the year.

If you’re going to pull this nonsense, at least take a few acting classes in order to sell it better. That was simply a terrible performance from the Iowa guard.