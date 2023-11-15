Iowa State’s Jarrod Hufford Ready To Check ‘High Ego’ Texas On Its Way Out Of Big 12 For SEC. Hide The Fine China, A Fight Is Brewing

Videos by OutKick

One last battle between Texas and Iowa State on Saturday afternoon is certainly a lot spicier after Cyclones OL Jarrod Hufford sent a warning shot to the Longhorns.

While every Big 12 school has had its matchup with Texas circled on the calendar, Iowa State has been the one team to cause the most recent chaos. It certainly doesn’t help the Longhorns that this game will be played in Ames, Iowa. Recent history proves that point, with Texas losing three of its last four games at Iowa State.

Not only is this game crucial in-terms of the Big 12 title race, but this is obviously critical for the college football playoff race. If you ask Iowa State offensive lineman Jarrod Hufford, it’s time for the Longhorns to receive a reality check.

Tuesday afternoon, Hufford made it clear that Saturday’s contest will be a nice farewell present for the Longhorns, who are headed to the SEC.

“It’s going to be one heck of a farewell present,” Jarrod Hofford noted. “They are going to come in here on senior night in the dark. I don’t think they really know what is going to be coming for them. We’ve beaten them four out of the last five times at home. They don’t have a good record here. We have a very diss-taste in our mouth for them, definitely want to send them off to the SEC with a loss on our end.

“Ever since I got here, it’s Iowa and Texas. That program, much like Oklahoma, they get all the 5-star recruits and have all the nicest stuff in the world and they just think they don’t stink. Just humans and that’s how I see them. They’re just people that have such a high ego that needs to be checked.”

I asked Iowa State OL Jarrod Hufford about Texas coming to Ames one final time before leaving for the SEC. Hufford gave a spicy answer, and then added some more heat when answering @TravisHines21 follow-up question. pic.twitter.com/W0gXaGVzPj — Mark Freund (@MarkFreundTV) November 14, 2023

Texas Playing Without Star Running Back Against Iowa State

While all eyes will be on Quinn Ewers and the Texas offense, the loss of star running back Jonathon Brooks will be a major factor. After tearing his ACL against TCU, we will now get to see how Steve Sarkisian pivots with his offensive play calling.

Obviously this is a huge loss for the Longhorns, especially with two games remaining in the regular season. Not having their shot at the college football playoff ruined is a great concern for this Texas team, who is on a path towards the Big 12 title game. But, a loss to Iowa State on Saturday will ruin any shot at playing for a national championship.

Iowa State OL Jarrod Hufford (54) during a college football game between the Iowa State Cyclones and Cincinnati Bearcats on October 14, 2023 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

So, not only will Texas have to win at Iowa State, a place that has caused them recent heartbreak, but they’ll have to do it without a key piece on offense. If you’re an Iowa State fan, you have to like the odds of keeping the Longhorns on their heels for four quarters on Saturday.

If Jerrod Hufford gets his way, the Longhorns hopes of playing for a title in their final season in the Big 12 will come to an end in Ames, Iowa this weekend.

Hide the fine china, mom. The boys are about to fight.