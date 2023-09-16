Iowa State’s Matt Campbell Allegedly Held Back By Security After Being Told He’s On The ‘Hot Seat’

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell was not happy with his team on Saturday, after losing 10-7 to Ohio. But that wasn’t the only thing he was heated about, as security had to hold him back after an Iowa State fan was chirping at the head coach.

First off, this was a horrible loss for Iowa State, considering they were on the road, playing the Ohio Bobcats from the MAC. But the way his team played made things worse, not counting the weird field goal call from one official.

But, it was following the game that Matt Campbell was further frustrated, this time thanks to an Iowa State fan.

While walking back to the locker room postgame, one Cyclones fan was asking Campbell how it felt to be on the hot seat. This sent Campbell into a frenzy, wanting to have a word with the outspoken fan, dressed in a Cyclones jersey.

Iowa State's Matt Campbell got heated following the loss to Ohio
Head coach Matt Campbell of the Iowa State Cyclones before the match-up against the Iowa Hawkeyes on September 10, 2016 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for the coach, he’s going to need some thicker skin if this is what fans are to expect this season from the Cyclones.

As for the fan, he most likely headed for the parking lot to chug his misery away.

