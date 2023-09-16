Iowa State Loses 10-7 After Missed Field Goal, But Did He Really Miss It?

Field goals are pretty cut and dry: The ball either goes through the uprights or it doesn’t. During Iowa State’s loss to Ohio on Saturday, though, we saw some gray area.

Iowa State ultimately lost the game. But the Internet is abuzz over a missed field goal that, upon review, actually looks good.

After already missing a 47-yard kick in the first half, Cyclones kicker Chase Contreraz lined up for a 37-yard kick halfway through the fourth quarter. At the time, Iowa State trailed the Bobcats 10-0. But refs ruled the kick no good as the ball sailed over the right upright.

Or did it?

You decide:

In real time, the ball does look to float slightly high and wide right. But the replay from underneath the crossbar tells a different story. It seems as if the kick was inside the uprights — albeit just barely.

And fans were not happy.

Unfortunately for Iowa State, though, they could not challenge the call.

According to NCAA rules, “If the ball is higher than the top of the uprights as it crosses the end line, the play may not be reviewed.” And all the rule book says about a field goal is that it must go between the uprights and that “the crossbar and uprights are treated as a line, not a plane, in determining forward progress of the ball.”

The Cyclones scored a touchdown on their next drive to get on the board, but they ultimately fell short 10–7.

Sure could have used those three points.

