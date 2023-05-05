Iowa State Player Arrested On Sexual Assault Charge, Allegedly Fractured Woman’s Spine

Videos by OutKick

Iowa State football player Aidan Ralph was arrested Wednesday on very serious charges.

The Cyclones linebacker has been charged with felony sexual assault and misdemeanor domestic violence after an alleged attack against a woman at his residence in Ames, according to ESPN.

Ralph allegedly accused the unnamed woman of cheating and shoved her multiple times, including onto stairs, according to the police affidavit (via the same ESPN report). The unnamed alleged victim allegedly fractured her spine during the altercation. The woman allegedly begged Ralph to call for medical aid, but instead, he allegedly raped her while she was injured in the early morning hours of May 3.

Iowa State linebacker Aidan Ralph charged with felony sexual assault and misdemeanor domestic violence. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He was taken into custody later the same day. The current medical state of the alleged victim is unknown. The freshman linebacker was still in custody as of Thursday after bond was set at $11,000, according to the same ESPN report. He has also been dismissed from the team.

Ralph’s Iowa State football roster page now leads to a 404 link.

Aidan Ralph dismissed from Iowa State football team after being charged with sexual assault. Ralph is accused of raping a woman after attacking her. (Credit: Iowa State football website)

This is a developing situation. Check back to OutKick for any updates we might have.