Butter Sculpture Of Caitlin Clark At Iowa State Fair Draws Criticism Before It Is Warranted

The Iowa State Fair began in 1854 and has been held annually over an 11-day period in August in each of the last 168 years— give or take a few. It’s a very big deal and brings well over a million visitors to Des Moines, the state capital, every summer.

It also draws a lot of politicians. Iowa is a swing state that often plays a huge role in the presidential election, which leads candidates for both parties to visit and pitch their platforms. Or… rap.

Vivek Ramaswamy is performing Lose Yourself at the Iowa State Fair: pic.twitter.com/mCEMIfijZM — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) August 12, 2023

However, none of that political hogwash is as important as the butter sculptures.

The tradition began in 1911 with a butter cow. It is the most famous and is made by applying about 600 pounds (!!) of low moisture, pure cream Iowa butter to a wood and metal wireframe.

The cow would butter about 19,200 slices of toast and would take the average person two lifetimes to consume.

There have been just five butter cow sculptors in its more-than 110-year history. It’s a big deal.

Current situation: standing on line to see the butter cow pic.twitter.com/aXDANv2c4l — Neil Vigdor (@gettinviggy) August 12, 2023

The butter cow was joined by its first companion sculpture in 1996. Now, 27 years later, it is joined by three iconic Iowa athletes — Jack Trice, Kurt Warner and Caitlin Clark.

Warner played at the University of Northern Iowa.

What is better than a butter sculpture of Kurt Warner? How about a butter sculpture of Kurt Warner created by a UNI alum? Stop by the John Deere Agriculture Building at Iowa State Fair to see this magnificent creation! 🧈



👉 Read more at https://t.co/3bQS39fhZa. pic.twitter.com/KjrtjiNAMK — UNI Alumni (@UNI_Alumni) August 10, 2023

Trice was the first African-American athlete at Iowa State.

The @IowaStateFair is honoring the life of Jack Trice in one of its trademarked ways. Visitors to the fair will find a life-sized butter sculpture of Trice in the Agriculture Building.



🧵 1/5 pic.twitter.com/0nwbbclitT — Iowa State Alumni (@isualum) August 10, 2023

Clark will be a senior at Iowa in 2023/24 after averaging more than 27 points per game and leading the Hawkeyes to the national championship last year.

Caitlin Clark’s butter sculpture is coming along.

Butter Caitlin Clark is the best thing at the Iowa State Fair pic.twitter.com/whQVUrkt1N — Iowa Chill (@IowaChill) August 10, 2023

The sculpture has been all over the internet in recent days and sparked a lot of criticism.

Why does it not look like Clark? Why is it so terrible when compared to past sculptures?

Why was Butter Shawn Johnson significantly better done than Butter Caitlin Clark? pic.twitter.com/sLx8du8dja — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) August 11, 2023

There is a reason! It is not done yet.

The latest pic of Caitlin Clark's butter sculpture! pic.twitter.com/O1n8CftAQg — Jake Pilcher (@iowaharley65) August 12, 2023

Butter Clark is still a work in progress and it’s getting better by the day.

Clark’s sculpture is set to be finished by the weekend. Stay tuned!