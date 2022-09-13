Iowa Makes Embarrassing QB Decision

Iowa is sticking with Spencer Petras at quarterback.

The Hawkeyes are currently 1-1 after beating South Dakota State 7-3 and losing to Iowa State 10-7. In those two games, Petras has thrown for 201 yards, completed 45.1% of his passes, thrown zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

Yet, he was still listed as QB1 on the team’s depth chart for the game against Nevada.

"It's business as usual" this week, as Spencer Petras will start vs. Nevada.

It’s genuinely shocking Iowa is sticking with Petras. Going back to the October 2021 game against Purdue, Petras has thrown nine interceptions to only two touchdowns.

Apparently, that’s more than enough to have Kirk Ferentz stick with him over going to literally any other QB on the roster.

Iowa has another option.

Last season, Alex Padilla, who is QB2 on the depth chart, threw for 636 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Iowa is sticking with QB Spencer Petras. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

There’s simply no way Ferentz can justify sticking with Petras with another QB on the roster who *checks notes* doesn’t have a 2:9 touchdown to interception ratio over the past eight games.

Padilla might not be much but for the sake of the locker room, the Hawkeyes have to do something. Sticking with Petras is a great way to signal to fans and the roster you’re not actually committed to winning.

Iowa isn’t benching Spencer Petras. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Iowa has games against Michigan and Ohio State in October and a matchup against Wisconsin in November. If the passing game isn’t improved soon, the Hawkeyes are going to face some stunning humiliations.