Iowa’s Pathetic Offense Sets Another Humiliating Gambling Record

Iowa having an awful offense continues to be a joke in the gambling world.

The Hawkeyes have been a part of multiple games with shockingly low over/under lines this season because the team is simply allergic to points.

The over/under for Iowa’s game against Northwestern opened at a historic low of 29.5. The Hawkeyes ended up winning 10-7, and are somehow 7-2.

Iowa/Rutgers has a historic low opening over/under. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Somehow, the line for the Iowa/Rutgers game is even lower. It opened at Circa at 28.5 points, which is the lowest on record since opening over/under lines had been tracked.

That means Iowa has played in two straight games with record low opening over/under lines.

Rutgers opens as a 3-point underdog for its road game against Iowa next Saturday, per Circa.



The betting total opens at 28.5 points, the lowest over/under for a college football game since totals began being regularly tracked during the 1995 season. https://t.co/SLD611sZ06 — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) November 5, 2023

The Hawkeyes have a brutally bad offense.

If you’re an Iowa fan, you simply have to sit back and laugh in order to stop yourself from crying. How can a D1 team with massive resources have such a terrible offense, and this isn’t new.

Iowa has struggled on offense for years. It’s part of the team’s identity at this point. Kirk Ferentz’s team always has a very solid and tough defense matched with a very underwhelming offense.

The Hawkeyes are averaging just 13.5 points a game in conference play. It’s almost hard to imagine that number is real, but it is. Take a bow Brian Ferentz, who is in his final year with the team.

Iowa OC Brian Ferentz is done with the team after the season. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On the year, Iowa has thrown a grand total of seven touchdowns and just eight rushing touchdowns through nine games.

QB Deacon Hill is completing 41.6% of his passes and has three passing touchdowns to four interceptions. His QBR on the season is 9.9. Yes, that’s a real number. Go check it for yourself if you don’t believe me. Now, Iowa has to be a decent Rutgers game and set a record low over/under line for the second straight week.

Why is Iowa’s offense so bad? (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

There’s a lot of Iowa fans in my emails on a regular basis at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I enjoy the banter. I might have to pour one out for them this weekend because it’s just getting embarrassing at this point. Best of luck to supporters of the Hawkeyes! They’re going to need it.