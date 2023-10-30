Iowa’s Embarrassing Offense Helps Set Comical Gambling Record Ahead Of Northwestern Game

Videos by OutKick

The oddsmakers have absolutely no respect for Iowa’s ability to score, and for good reason.

The Hawkeyes play the Northwestern Wildcats at home this upcoming Saturday, and prepare for some ugly football.

In fact, oddsmakers expect the game to be so ugly that the over/under is a historic low. The over/under line at Circa opened at 29.5 for the Big Ten game.

That’s a record low for an opening over/under line in the modern era, according to The Athletic. It’s somehow even lower than the 31-point over/under that opened prior to Iowa losing to Minnesota.

Will Iowa beat Northwestern? (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa/Northwestern game sets embarrassing gambling record.

The line is already shifting elsewhere, and currently sits at 31 on DraftKings. Whether it moves a bit more or not, it’s crystal clear oddsmakers don’t expect there to be many points. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead.com if you disagree, and buckle up because I’m about to take us all on a journey.

Now, I’ve learned during my time at OutKick that Iowa fans are very passionate. They blow up my messages whenever they think I’m disrespecting the program. Well, they should spend more time yelling at Kirk and Brian Ferentz – not a loyal servant of the OutKick audience.

Let’s just let the facts speak for themselves. QB Deacon Hill has a stat line that looks like it belongs in the 1930s. On the season, he’s thrown for 427 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions, is completing just 37.8% of his passes (this is a real stat) and has a QBR of 8.4.

Iowa/Northwestern over/under sets gambling record. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He went 10/28 for 116 yards through the air and an interception in the team’s embarrassing 12-10 loss to Minnesota. Even in a win over Wisconsin, which set the sport of college football back decades, Hill didn’t do anything.

The big QB went 6/14 for 37 yards and a 5.8 QBR. Add in the fact the Hawkeyes rushed for 11 yards against Minnesota, and it’s not hard to understand why oddsmakers think there won’t be many points.

Northwestern might not be great, but the team did just hang 33 on a very solid Maryland team. The Wildcats absolutely have the better offense, even if it’s not great.

Iowa’s offense is absolutely atrocious. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

What do you think will happen Saturday? Shoot me your predictions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and prepare for a snoozefest of a game.