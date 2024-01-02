Hilarious Iowa Stat Proves How Pathetic The Hawkeyes Were Against Ranked Teams

Videos by OutKick

Iowa didn’t score a single point all season against a ranked team.

The Hawkeyes were blown out 35-0 in humiliating fashion Monday by Tennessee, and it was just the latest example of Kirk Ferentz’s team not being able to move the ball. It was also the last time Iowa fans would ever have to watch Brian Ferentz coach a game as OC.

Turns out the situation was even funnier/worse than fans might have released all season. Everyone knew Iowa had a terrible offense, but the extent of it is truly stunning.

Iowa was outscored 92-0 against ranked teams this season. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Iowa shutout in three games against ranked teams.

The Hawkeyes managed to get outscored 92-0 in three games this season against ranked teams:

31-0 loss to Penn State

26-0 loss to Michigan

35-0 loss to Tennessee

Outscored 92-0 in three ranked games! That breaks down to an average of giving up just under 31 points a game to ranked teams without putting a point on the board.

Yes, the Hawkeyes won 10 games, which is nothing short of a miracle given how bad the team’s offense was all year.

However, going 10-4 doesn’t erase the fact Iowa was embarrassed whenever Kirk Feretnz’s team took the field against a team with a competitive pulse.

Iowa QB finished the loss to Tennessee with 56 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions on 7/18 passing. He ended the game with a BLISTERING .5 QBR. How is that even possible in major college football?

Iowa had one of the worst offenses imaginable in 2023. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brian Ferentz might be gone, but the Hawkeyes have a very long way to go before becoming competitive on offense. There’s simply no excuse for a major program to be this bad. Fans will demand much better next season, and they’ll deserve it. Let me know your thoughts on Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.