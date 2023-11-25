Ultimate Football Guys Celebrate Punts During Iowa-Nebraska Game, Rock Epic Sweaters: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

A pair of fans stole the show during the Iowa/Nebraska game Friday afternoon.

The over/under for the game between the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers hit a record low of 24.5, and as shocking as it might be, the under actually hit when Iowa kicked a field goal to win 13-10. It was everything fans were hoping it would be. Great defense, terrible offenses and lots of punts.

Well, two guys got their money’s worth. The CBS broadcast picked up two football guys wearing “PUNTS” crewneck sweaters going absolutely wild during a third quarter punt.

Watch the awesome moment below.

Absolutely NOBODY is more excited for punts than these guys. 😂 pic.twitter.com/6YkNYS8KZa — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 24, 2023

I need to find these guys ASAP so that we can pin medals on their chest for being great football fans. These are the kind of bros football fans everywhere want to party with.

There’s no need to even ask. We all know these two guys are a ton of fun to hang out with. One of the best parts about the video is the guy to their left (right on the screen) looked visibly confused by how pumped they were to see a punt.

I don’t blame him. Generally, you like to see a lot of points get scored. That’s kind of the goal. Well, not when Iowa is playing. The Hawkeyes somehow won 10 games, despite having arguably the worst offense in America.

Again, the over/under for the game was a record low, and it still hit! Seriously, how awesome is college football?

Iowa beat Nebraska 13-10. Two guys went viral for wearing “PUNTS” sweaters. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

If anyone knows these guys, then reach out to David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I need to link up over beers to discuss three and outs and punting. Also, if you've never been to Lincoln, I can't recommend it enough. Great college football town, even if the team isn't great. Put it on your bucket list if you're a college football fan.