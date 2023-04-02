Stark Contrast Between Caitlin Clark And Iowa, LSU Women’s Basketball Exemplified By Locker Room Vibes

Videos by OutKick

As Iowa and LSU women’s basketball face off in the D-I Women’s Basketball Championship on Sunday afternoon, two programs with different cultures will battle it out for each program’s first national title. The Tigers and the Hawkeyes have a combined eight losses between them, with the former touting just two.

Despite the on-paper records, it is No. 3 seed Iowa that is favored by 2.5 points over LSU. A large part of that number, if not that entire number, is a testament to superstar Caitlin Clark.

Clark is the best player in the country and has the awards to prove it. She outscored the football team during eight postseason games and buried undefeated, No. 1 South Carolina in style during the Final Four.

On the other side of things, Kim Mulkey has led the Tigers to their best season in program history in just her second year in Baton Rouge. They are making themselves heard across the Lone Star State.

Mulkey’s team is anchored by Angel Reese, who averaged a double-double during the 2022/23 season. Casual. She has been so good that even her mom is (accidentally) getting random dudes in her DMs.

Regardless of whichever team wins, both LSU and Iowa deserve their flowers for what they have brought to the sport. The entire Women’s March Madness tournament has been a lot of fun to watch, and the viewership numbers reflect that notion.

Sunday’s national championship might also set a record, as two teams with different vibes square off in Dallas. The Tigers and Hawkeyes share some similarities in terms of their scoring and style, but the dichotomy between the two is on full display with their locker room conduct, for lack of better word.

Earlier this month, as Iowa warmed up for the Sweet Sixteen, the ladies broke out into a chorus from High School Musical.

After beating Virginia Tech in the Final Four on Friday, LSU turned up to Boosie.

There’s a stark difference between pregame warmups and postgame celebrations, sure, but the point stands. The Bayou Bengals and the Hawkeyes are on different wavelengths, which only makes Sunday’s national championship more fun.