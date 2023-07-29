Iowa GOP Dinner Let People Pitch Baseballs At Bud Light Cans

Videos by OutKick

People attending a Friday night Iowa GOP dinner had the opportunity warm up the old pitching arm and destroy some Bud Light.

Bud Light continues to be a punchline ever since the Anheuser-Busch beer brand went fully woke and teamed up with Dylan Mulvaney.

Republican politicians have leaned heavily into the issue correctly sensing people are fired up. Turns out teaming up with a transgender influencer whose entire shtick is mocking women and behaving like a little girl is bad for business.

Well, the Lincoln Dinner featured BL cans stacked up and a bucket of baseballs for people to throw some heat, courtesy of a pro-Ron DeSantis super PAC.

In hospitality suite at Iowa GOP dinner, the DeSantis super PAC has set up baseballs to throw at Bud Light cans, per pic from NBD pic.twitter.com/dvuR45pshs — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) July 28, 2023

Bud Light remains in huge trouble.

It’s amazing just how hard and fast the once-popular beer brand has fallen since the April 1 March Madness promo with Mulvaney.

A brand that took decades to build is now a joke. People literally mock others for drinking Bud Light. It used to just be a light beer nobody really thought much about. You could have a few on a hot day in order to enjoy a little refreshment.

Now, cracking a Bud Light seems to be a political statement, and not a good one. Sales are down, Anheuser-Busch stock’s price is down 11.79% since the promo was posted by Mulvaney and now Republicans are literally letting people destroy Bud Light with some baseballs.

Iowa GOP event let people pitch baseballs at Bud Light cans. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

It’s not as entertaining as Kid Rock opening fire like the initial salvo of a war, but it does go to show the heat isn’t letting up.

Not even a little bit. Most backlash lasts a couple days at most. That’s not the case for Bud Light. It’s been four months, and the company shows no signs of recovering.

The situation is so bad Anheuser-Busch had to conduct mass layoffs.

Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch continue to get crushed. The pressure has been nonstop since the Dylan Mulvaney promo.(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Unfortunately for BL, that’s a lesson the company is learning the hard way. As for the attendees Friday night, I’m guessing people were letting it rip.