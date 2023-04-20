Videos by OutKick

Iowa football had one of the most inept offenses in recent history last season. The Hawkeyes won eight games in 2022, somehow, but not because of its offensive production.

Of 131 teams on the FBS level, Iowa finished 130th in total offense, 122nd in scoring offense, 123rd in passing offense and 122 in rushing offense during the regular season. It won the Music City Bowl 21-0 over Kentucky, but barely eclipsed the 200-yard mark offensively, did not convert a single third or fourth down, and punted eight times.

At the helm of the Hawkeyes’ offense is Brian Ferentz, son of head coach Kirk Ferentz. It is more than fair to ask about the role that nepotism plays in his continued employment.

Any Power Five team that finished in the 93 percentile or below in every offensive category would likely have gone in a different direction after the season. Not at Iowa.

Brian Ferentz still has a job!

Although the 40-year-old offensive coordinator remains in his role for the 2023 season, his contract looks a little bit different. To make the same amount of money that he made a year ago, Ferentz has to score points.

He made $900,000 last year. He will make $50,000 less this year. It’s a one-year deal.

For Ferentz to return in 2024 on his previous two-year rolling contract, he must reach a set of performance incentives. Iowa must score 25 points per game, and must win seven games.

If not, Ferentz is out.

Considering how the Hawkeyes fared a year ago, one might think that some adjustments would be made on the offensive side of the ball in 2023. Ferentz says that is likely not the case.

Coach Brian Ferentz says he "doesn't know that there are any notable changes to the offense" going into this coming season. — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) April 20, 2023

In addition, when asked about a hypothetical situation regarding his contractual 25-point requirement, Ferentz was quick to shut it down. He is not concerned with his contract, and will find peace in however things are to play out.

Great question from @ScottDochterman about Brian Ferentz’s new contract being points-based.



BF with a strong response to it.



Via @TheIowaHawkeyes pic.twitter.com/9be9J7QqIF — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) April 20, 2023

And then Ferentz got sassy, if he wasn’t already. The head coach’s son did not have anything to say to Iowa fans that might be frustrated with his offense.

Brian Ferentz asked if he has a message for the Iowa fans who are running out of patience with the offense.



“I don’t have a message to them” pic.twitter.com/pIEGhSys2n — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) April 20, 2023

Iowa football’s 2023 schedule is as follows:

Utah State @ Iowa State Western Michigan @ Penn State Michigan State Purdue @ Wisconsin Minnesota Northwestern Rutgers Illinois @ Nebraska

With hater-embracing quarterback Cade McNamara at the helm, are seven wins (including a potential bowl game) in the picture? Both Brian Ferentz and his father better hope so if they want to keep coaching together!