Videos by OutKick

Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation is still investigating a statewide sports betting scandal that involves both University of Iowa and Iowa State University athletics. Multiple athletes at both schools are accused of placing illegal wagers under false identities.

Most of the bets were placed on other teams at other schools. Some of them were placed on different teams at the same schools. A few of them were on their own teams and it made for a hilarious scenario.

Especially in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes offense has been extremely underwhelming over the last few years. Things got so bad that offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has a new contract in 2023 that requires him to score points.

To cash in on some of the ineptitude, multiple players on the team allegedly bet on their games to finish with a point total less than expected. They hit the ‘Under’ on Iowa football.

Who amongst us has not?

(Side note: if multiple players on the same team bet on the Under, the offensive coordinator should be fired. It should be a clause in every contract moving forward.)

The only issue is that the players are on the team. Those of us at home are not. That won’t fly.

However, it led to two very specific moments in Hawkeyes football history.

Backup kicker Aaron Blum was sweating out a crucial field goal at the end of a blowout rivalry win. His teammates were all thrilled with the victory. He had to wait to see if an inconsequential field goal would cash or lose his bet as the clock ticked down.

And then there is Arland Bruce IV.

Bruce, a former four-star recruit, committed to the Hawkeyes in the Class of 2021. He is currently playing receiver at Oklahoma State.

Rather, the junior pass-catcher is currently away from the team as result of his involvement with the betting scandal. Mike Gundy said that he has some “things he has to work out way outside of football.” True.

#OKState head football coach Mike Gundy said that Arland Bruce IV is not participating in team activities. https://t.co/OCfMVFkwoH pic.twitter.com/KPNMGCevKX — McClain (@McclainBaxley) August 12, 2023

Bruce is said to have placed 19 wagers on his own time while at Iowa. Two of those bets were on the ‘Under.’

One of them was for a game against Northwestern in October. The point total was set at 37.5.

Bruce bet that less than 37.5 points would be scored. He ultimately scored a meaningless touchdown with less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter to put Iowa ahead 32-7.

By scoring, Bruce lost his bet. The point total jumped from 33 to 39.

According the ESPN and Caesers Sportsbook, the Over/Under on this game between Northwestern and Iowa from October closed at 37.5



Arland Bruce IV is accused of betting the "Under" on the game. His touchdown here took the point total from 33 to 39. pic.twitter.com/lBcMlag8KP — Jack Lido (@JackLido) August 11, 2023

Bruce could be in big trouble for his gambling activity. Even though he ruined one of his own bets.