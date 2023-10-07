Iowa Survives Against Purdue Without Completing A Pass To A Wide Receiver Or Scoring 25 Points

Videos by OutKick

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been the talk of college football, mostly for all the wrong reasons, especially on offense. After pulling out the win over Purdue, some folks will be amazed at how they did it on Saturday.

Entering his seventh season as the offensive coordinator for Iowa, Brian Ferentz has a clause in his contract that the Hawkeyes must average 25 points per game. If they do not achieve this goal in offense, his contract would expire.

Well, somehow Iowa pulled out the win today against the Boilermakers without completing a pass to a wide receiver. Yes, you read that right, the Hawkeyes only completed six passes on 21 attempts, and all six went to the TE or running back.

Six. Passes.

This is truly some spectacular offensive production, that has the college football world shaking their heads in amusement. I’d imagine Iowa fans are just happy to get the win, but the 5-1 Hawkeyes are a running joke on the offensive side of the ball.

Playing without starting quarterback Cade McNamara is hard enough, but this hanging point total is one of the wildest things we’ll see this season. Every fourth quarter is a must-watch if the team hasn’t made it past 25 points.

In regards to this game, not completing a single pass to a wide receiver is pretty hard to accomplish, but congrats to the Hawkeyes.

If Brian Ferentz doesn’t reach the average of 25 points per game this season, his contract will expire in June of 2024, according to reports. It certainly helps that defensive touchdowns count towards the point total.

Once again, Iowa’s offense is being discussed for all the wrong reasons.

Six!