Investigators Determine Natural Gas Was Cause Of Blast That Killed Father Of Titans CB Caleb Farley

Videos by OutKick

Investigators in North Carolina say they’ve determined the cause of the house explosion that killed the father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley.

They say that the blast was caused by natural gas.

According to WSOC-TV, the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office announced its findings on Tuesday. This comes about one week after the deadly explosion that killed Farley’s father, Robert Farley.

The former Virginia Tech Hokie purchased the home in Mooresville, North Carolina — which was completely destroyed in the blast — for $2 million.

Investigators believe that the explosion was an accident and that it originated in one of the home’s bedrooms. However, determining the exact location remains unknown. Officials say that this is because of “the instability of the remaining structure.”

There will be further investigations into the incident. The fire marshall’s office said that those will be conducted by “the owner’s insurance provider.”

Dominion Energy — the home’s natural gas servicer — told WSOC-TV that some of their representatives were on the scene of the incident from the beginning.

“We continue working in coordination with emergency personnel on this ongoing investigation,” the gas company said in a statement.

These findings are in line with initial reports that said first responders reported smelling gas after arriving on the scene.

Caleb Farley was in Nashville at the time of the incident but traveled to North Carolina after receiving a phone call from a neighbor.

One other person was injured in the incident.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle