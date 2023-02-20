Internet Laughs At Report Suggesting Daniel Jones Wants $45M Per Year In New Deal

Videos by OutKick

Someone check Daniel Jones for CTE because his contract demands are outright silly.

As the New York Giants braces themselves for an offseason dependent on bringing back star running back Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones on new contracts, a new report claims that DJ is demanding elite money rather than a team-friendly price tag.

According to Mike Florio, which already draws some skepticism, Jones’ new representation is requesting a yearly salary floating around $45 million as part of his new deal.

Compared to earlier reports that Jones was willing to accept around $30-35 million per year, the uptick in the price of the brick is catching everyone by surprise.

Now, is Jones worth his newly suggested price? Let’s err on the side of “no.”

While the market has shot up the price for new QB deals to $40-50 million per year, Jones’ resumé has yet to warrant that kind of franchise money.

Though many saw this past season as Jones’ best year yet, the fourth-year QB managed to put up measly stats through the air, tallying 3,205 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Jones did significant damage as a running QB with 705 rushing yards and seven scores, but they ultimately hope to pay Barkley for that production.

Giants fans have long blamed Jones’ tepid production on the anemic group of wideouts and an inconsistent offensive line. But if 2022 is the season Jones’ new agents (switching from CAA to Athletes First a month ago) want to present to the Giants’ front office for a near-$45 million per year contract, they’ll have to hope that Joe Schoen is higher than the Empire State Building at the negotiations table to cut that check.

It’s going to take more than one playoff win against a Kirk Cousins team to become a top-10 paid QB in this day and age.

The greatest evaluator of talent known to man, Twitter, had a ball with Jones’ new request.

