Daniel Jones would like to be the quarterback of the New York Giants in 2023 and beyond, but only if the numbers make sense. The 25-year-old, former No. 6 draft pick is leaving that up to the powers that be.

Jones, who took a significant step in the right direction this season, helped lead the Giants to their first NFL Playoffs appearance since 2016 and first playoff win since 2011. He had a career year in all categories, passing for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns on a 67.2% completion clip, and rushing for 708 yards and seven scores on 120 attempts. He threw five interceptions and had six fumbles.

New York should be thrilled with Jones’ performance. His 2022/23 season was exactly what the organization expected of him when it spent a first round pick on the quarterback out of Duke.

Additionally, Jones won over in the locker room. That was clear as he broke the team down with ‘The Griddy’ in practice last week.

DJ with the Griddy?! pic.twitter.com/sYZEvD9Jn9 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 19, 2023

All of this goes to say that it would be odd for the Giants to let Jones walk after the best of his four seasons in the league. And yet, it’s not an unrealistic possibility.

The team declined Jones’ fifth-year option in April. It would have cost $22.38 million in 2023.

While it was likely the right move at the time, the decision to decline the option puts New York in a tricky spot.

Daniel Jones wants to get paid, but will the team pay him?

Head coach Brian Daboll was asked about the situation after Saturday’s Divisional Round game. He brushed it off after the loss, but in doing so, did not commit to Jones for next season.

Yeah, I — all these conversations, we’re gonna have those. We’ve got a long offseason, and there’s a time and a place to have those conversations. Tonight’s not it. — Brian Daboll on Daniel Jones’ future

Jones was also uninterested in discussing the topic at the time.

"We'll get into that down the road"



Daniel Jones was asked about his future with the Giants: pic.twitter.com/VhQ7MspQc8 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 22, 2023

While pushing that conversation to a later date is fair, Daboll’s unwillingness to say “yes, Jones is our guy,” or “I want him here next year” speaks loudly. There are obviously things that need to be handled behind the scenes, especially in terms of finances.

A report surfaced prior to Saturday’s game that indicated Jones and the Giants were nearing an agreement on an extension. The latter shut that down, and later clarified that he wants to play for New York, but used an “if.”

Daniel Jones clarifies last night’s uncertainty and says he loves #Giants and would like to be here if ‘business side’ works out https://t.co/pGCwDRKCcX — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) January 22, 2023

Jones, while lacking any head-turning stats, had one of the most efficient years in the NFL. The question is whether the team believes in him enough to continue to produce at the price he wants,