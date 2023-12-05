International Ice Hockey Federation To Mandate Neck Guards For Tournaments, Including Olympics

Videos by OutKick

The International Ice Hockey Federation has announced that it will mandate neck guards for all levels of competition – including the Olympics moving forward. The decision comes after AHL player Adam Johnson was tragically hit with a skate blade and killed during an October game by opponent Matt Petgrave.

That incident remains under investigation.

The IIHF’s neck guard mandate would not have any bearing on professional hockey leagues, including the NHL, as that would require an agreement between the league and the NHL Player’s Association (NHLPA). However, some players such as the Washington Capitals’ T.J. Oshie and the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Cole Koepke have since started wearing them as an extra layer of protection.

It’s unclear when the IIHF neck guard mandate will be put into effect simply because there aren’t enough readily available.

The IIHF is mandating neck guards for all their tournaments including the Olympics. More NHL players are also beginning to use the extra protective layer. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

NOT ENOUGH NECK GUARDS MADE

“The IIHF remains in close contact with its suppliers to ensure they are able to respond to the current high demand,” the organization said in a statement. “Until the rule officially goes into effect, the IIHF continues to strongly recommend that neck laceration protectors are worn by all players performing in an IIHF competition.”

Previously, neck guards were only mandated in the IIHF for under-20 and under-18 tournaments including the world junior championship. The English Ice Hockey Association, which is the governing body of the Elite League, which Johnson was playing in when he passed, has mandated neck guards beginning next season. Other leagues have followed suit.

In the United States, individual youth hockey programs determine which safety equipment will be used – many already required some sort of neck guard protection.

The idea of mandating neck guards has been widely supported after Johnson’s death, especially amongst youth hockey programs. Hockey parents across the world were rightfully terrified after seeing the on-ice injury and subsequent death of Johnson and understandably don’t want to risk that with their child.

Don’t be surprised if neck guards go the way that helmets did within the NHL. In the 1990s, you still had players that weren’t wearing helmets. Since 2013, every player must wear a helmet with a protective eye visor attached. The result has been a decrease in the number of eye and facial injuries.