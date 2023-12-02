Inter Miami Sells Out 2024 Season Tickets Despite Doubling Prices For Lionel Messi

Videos by OutKick

The Lionel Messi hype train shows no sign of slowing down heading into his first full season in MLS.

Messi’s debut matches for Miami went about as well as they possibly could have, with several multiple goal scoring appearances and miraculous finishes.

READ: LIONEL MESSI SCORES INCREDIBLE SET PIECE GOAL IN INTER MIAMI DEBUT

Though the early success is encouraging, Inter Miami spent a fortune to bring Messi over from European leagues, and the David Beckham-owned team is, unsurprisingly, trying to recoup some of its financial investment. Sure enough, during the 2023-2024 offseason, the team raised ticket prices substantially. In many cases doubling, or more, what fans paid in the pre-Messi era.

Based on Thursday’s announcement, it didn’t seem to impact their popularity.

The club issued a release saying that all available season tickets have been sold, with only limited single game tickets available shortly. And that is why you sign Lionel Messi if you have the opportunity.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF celebrates his second goal during the Leagues Cup 2023 match against Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF at the DRV PNK Stadium on August 2. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi Brings Big Ratings, Big Attendance

MLS has historically drawn big name players towards the end of their careers, with Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry as prominent examples.

But none have been at the stature of Messi, widely considered among the best handful of players in the history of the sport.

Though clearly on the downside of his career, Messi’s form hasn’t fallen as far as other similar MLS-retirement league types. Joining the domestic league after winning the World Cup for Argentina certainly didn’t hurt.

Miami and MLS both have to be overjoyed with the expected fan response, with Apple TV+ signups jumping after the announcement. And now a season full of sold out games.

Hopefully this year visiting fans will be able to see him play without spending an arm and a leg.