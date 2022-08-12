Instagram Star Courtney Clenney Captured On Video Hitting Boyfriend Months Before His Death

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, also know as Courtney Tailor, was captured on surveillance video repeatedly hitting her boyfriend Christian Obumseli months before his death.

The video was taken in the elevator of their Miami apartment building in February. It shows Courtney aggressively striking Christian in the head multiple times. He is seen doing his best to avoid the blows.

A few months after this video was recorded, she stabbed him to death with a kitchen knife. Courtney claims to have done so in self-defense.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Kathie Fernandez Rundle doesn’t agree with that. She says the evidence tells another story.

Rundle held a news conference announcing the second-degree murder charges against the social media influencer. She also showed the elevator video and it has since made its way onto social media and beyond.

State attorneys office showing a video from February that they say shows the defendant acting violently towards the victim @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/JuMdfXYl8Y — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanNBC6) August 11, 2022

In addition to announcing the charges and playing the elevator video, Rundle detailed timeline of events during the two-year romance that led up to the fatal stabbing.

Earlier this week Courtney was arrested in Hawaii at a rehab center. She was being treated at the facility for substance abuse and PTSD stemming from the violent incident.

Courtney has since waived her right to an extradition hearing. She return to Florida to face the second-degree murder charges.

She’s racked up more than two million followers during her time as an Instagram influencer.

As you would expect, she has stopped posting since this all went down. Her last post was at the end of March.