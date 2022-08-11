Instagram Star Courtney Clenney Charged With Murdering Boyfriend, She Says It Was Self-Defense

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor on social media, has been charged with murdering her boyfriend in their Miami apartment in April, according to media reports.

Clenney, 25, was in Hawaii when she was picked up by police and faces extradition back to Florida where she will face a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Christian Obumseli.

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged,” Clenney’s attorney Frank Prieto told the Miami Herald after learning his client was arrested. “We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

TMZ is reporting Clenney was in Hawaii to undergo treatment for PTSD from the April incident while adding that she’s also a victim of human trafficking.

Clenney isn’t just some Instagram model pretender. She boasts two million followers and an account that tracks her life as a blonde who gets access to NBA games, the best pools, exotic trips and the yachts you’re used to seeing the IG models on.

However, the blue checkmark model hasn’t posted on social media since March 30.

Obumseli was stabbed to death in the chest on April 3 at the couple’s luxury apartment building. Prieto says she acted in self-defense because Obumseli was stalking Clenney for weeks.

The couple weren’t strangers to the cops, who visited their apartment four times on domestic calls, but no arrests were made in those situations.

Obumseli’s family, according to media reports, has insisted that the Instagram model killed him in cold blood.