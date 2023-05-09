Instagram Model Paula Gonu Makes Spaghetti Bolognese Out Of Her Knee Cartilage

Videos by OutKick

Mmmm, this is so good, what’s the secret to your spaghetti bolognese?

Spanish Instagram and YouTube star Paula Gonu is making culinary headlines around the world for one of her recent concoctions that consisted of her knee cartilage that was whipped together into a spaghetti bolognese dish for a romantic dinner with her boyfriend.

In an episode of the “Club 113” podcast, Gonu told the story of having knee surgery, having cartilage removed and how it ended up on a dinner plate. Let’s just say this is the type of content podcasts hope to get out of their guests.

“I wanted to be able to say in my head that I’ve eaten a piece of my own meniscus,” Gonu, who has two million Instagram followers, told the Club 113 audience.

Instagram star Paula Gonu whips together a meal at home. She revealed in a recent podcast that she added her knee cartilage to one of her spaghetti bolognese recipes. / Instagram / Getty Images

OK, I’m hooked. Go on, Paula Dahmer.

The story goes that Gonu had recently gone under the knife for a knee operation and she was awake for the whole thing. “He used a camera. He operated through two holes and it was all up on the screen,” the amateur chef said of her doctor. “He explained everything to me as he operated.”

The meniscus was removed and the doctor asked if she’s like to keep it.

“I told him, ‘Yes’ and he put what he removed into a small container like those used for urine samples,” she noted.

Perfect.

The meniscus is secured and Gonu was on her way.

“He put it in alcohol so it would stay that way for as long as I wanted. A week later, I was with my partner at the time, having a jokey conversation. I told him I wanted to eat it because it was part of me and I had to put it back in my body,” she told the podcast bros.

Makes sense.

So what did this Instagram model do?

She threw in the meniscus into a bolognese and ate up.

The Internet haters said she was crazy, how weird it was to eat a part of her own body and how awful all this sounds, but Gonu fought back and declared that people eat body parts of “worse animals.”

Yes, she said all of this with a straight face. In fact, she treated the interview like it was a sitdown on “60 Minutes.”

Keep an eye on Paula’s Instagram page. She might drop the exact recipe on Instagram Story. Keep an eye out.