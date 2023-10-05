Instagram Model & Jets WAG Hannah Brooke Celebrates Unseasonably Warm Jersey Weather In Her Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Summer is over, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that bikini season is. That’s especially true if you happen to catch some unseasonably warm weather in New Jersey. Instagram model Hannah Brooke found herself in such a situation on Thursday afternoon.

The now 25-year-old from California – who in addition to being an influencer – has a resume that includes being a singer, a model, a Netflix actress, and an NFL WAG, knew exactly what to do when the temperature hit the mid-80s.

Hannah grabbed her sunblock, a bikini, and her phone before heading out to the pool for some quick influencing. She wrote in the caption of her backyard photo shoot, “I must’ve brought the California sun or something cause 85 degrees in Jersey in October is crazyyy.”

Prior to the start of the regular season, Hannah added her name to the list of offseason star acquisitions the Jets made when she revealed her relationship with pass rusher Jermaine Johnson. She joined the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Dalvin Cook, who had fans thinking about going on a Super Bowl run.

Unfortunately, things haven’t gone as planned. Rodgers went down with an injury four plays into the season and Cook, who is coming off of four straight 1,000 yard seasons, hasn’t gotten going in his first four games with the Jets.

Hannah Brooke Made It Through The Rough Start

Add in a couple of close losses and the Jets currently sit in last place in the AFC East with a 1-3 record. This could have been the kind of start that had the influencer headed back out West.

Credit to Hannah, she didn’t do that. She’s sticking it out in Jersey and taking the wins, even as little as an unseasonably warm day, as they come her way.

That’s all that can really be done at this point. Take each day and each game as it comes. It’s a long season and crazy things like an 85 degree day in New Jersey can happen.

Zach Wilson played well in a close loss to the Chiefs. If he can build on that and help the Jets defense out a tiny bit then who knows what can happen. They could pickup a few wins over the next four games and pull things even at 4-4. If they do that it’s a whole new season.

However it plays out, it appears that Hannah Brooke is prepared to ride it out.