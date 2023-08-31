Instagram Influencer Hannah Brooke And Her ‘Dental Floss’ Bikini Begin NFL Romance

Videos by OutKick

Instagram influencer, singer, model and Netflix actress Hannah Brooke has officially dipped her toe into the NFL WAG waters. Better yet, she’s bringing her love of “dental floss” bikinis with her!

The 24-year-old made her romance with New York Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson public earlier this week with a pretty blatant Instagram post. Brooke, who has a resume that speaks for itself (see above), was most recently a star on the Netflix reality series Too Hot To Handle.

“Told him if he got a sack he gets a kiss,” she wrote before laying one on the second-year player out of FSU.

Hannah Brooke was a pistol on Netflix series Too Hot To Handle, now she’s in the NFL

Man, everything is just coming up New York Jets right now, huh? You get Aaron Rodgers and everything changes.

First Dalvin Cook comes aboard and now Hannah Brooke, who loves being “half-naked all the time.”

Don’t believe me?

“We all have our beliefs that we follow and mine is to be half-naked all the time,” she said while comparing her swimwear to something found on bathroom counters across the country.

Sounds like our girl Hannah is gonna adjust well to NFL WAG life.

And how about this little Netflix show she just finished filming? ‘Too Hot To Handle’ is a British dating show that brings together a group singles who must meet, mingle and not bang each other. Last one standing gets 100k.

True story.

The catch? The folks all think they’re on “a completely different and totally fake dating show where their naughtiest desires can run free,” according to Netflix.

Lana — the host of the show who is also a robot — then gives everyone tasks over the course of the show.

Somehow, it’s lasted five seasons.

Hannah Brooke was a contestant on this most recent season, but evidently didn’t win. Sad. Good news for Jermaine Johnson, though, who now gets the Instagram influencer and her dental floss bikini all to himself for football season.

Welcome to the NFL WAG world, Hannah.