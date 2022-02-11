Instagram Legend Rachel Bush Is Back, Andrew Whitworth’s Emotional Speech & Olympic Snowboarder Catches Air

Videos by OutKick

Why does this column continue to grow at a dizzying pace that could ultimately turn this into a full-time job?

Just listen to what former Rolling Stone editor Matt Taibbi said on Russell Brand’s podcast when asked why Americans have contempt for journalists.

“They see us as people who write about them as hicks and losers and idiots and who are not on their side. And why wouldn’t they hate us?” Taibbi told Brand.

“By the time I went into journalism, it was all people like me, it was upper-class kids who had gone to good schools and whose attraction to the job was being close to figures in power,” he added.

“They wanted to be kind of behind the rope line; they wanted to have a beer with Hillary Clinton’s aide at night. That was sort of their ambition in life was to socially hang out with all these people and they did not have a connection to the ordinary working-class person, which journalists once did because they were those people; that’s where they came from.”

DING! DING! DING!

Do you remember what I wrote back in October about former sports media darling Katie Nolan who was dealing with being officially cut by ESPN and it left her trying to find happiness in life?

Here’s what I wrote that day:

Katie Nolan works in a hollow field filled with phony people who are completely consumed by ratings, clicks, salary, and how many fellow coworkers like them. Your intuition that TV people are hollow is completely legitimate. Shallow, hollow, fake, attention whores. Pick one.

Guys, I’ve spent enough time in this business from the shitty life (Tuesdays and Wednesdays off at very little pay) as a low-level newspaper employee jury-rigging machines with paper clips at 1 a.m. to print full-page sheets of film in godawful disgusting chemicals that would then be used to make plates that were hung on printing presses all the way to broadcasting live from Radio Row. I’ve sat in boardrooms with newspaper publishers, and I’ve sat in on newspaper contract negotiations. I’ve seen quite a bit in this business, and I can wholeheartedly tell you that journalists look at you as hicks and losers.

I remember journalists who wouldn’t look at production employees. I remember newspaper publishers who wouldn’t look at or even think of having a conversation with those who designed the ads.

Guys, it’s a disgusting business.

You have blue checkmarks thinking they needed to save you from COVID. They needed to save sports from COVID. They needed to make sure fans never returned to a stadium until COVID was eradicated. They needed to save the world because they’re always the smartest person in the room. Give them five minutes, they’ll tell you without telling you.

That’s why they were so in favor of kids doing remote learning, masking, not leaving their houses. These people think of you as know-nothing losers. Taibbi is 100% correct.

And it is this single-minded nonsense from these journalists that is rocketing OutKick to insane success. It’s why I have this column that is rocketing to heights I never thought possible. It’s why I can golf on Friday afternoons in the summer, and the OutKick bosses say “have fun.” You guys clicking on this post makes that happen. Never forget that.

You guys have been pummeled for so long, and now there’s finally this weird place where you can read emails from real America where Americans (and the Canadians are starting to show up more and more) can share their life experiences. Screencaps is something you’ve never experienced on the Internet. It’s sports radio, a modern SI swimsuit issue, Mad Magazine, National Geographic, part Jacques Pepin cookbook and the glory days of Sports Illustrated rolled into a daily column.

This is the real America.

(Whew, that felt great. I still can’t believe I get paid to do this job.)

####

Now, let’s get back to normal business. Screw the Big Js.

• Jason in Far Nor Cal has a warning for you guys and it comes on a Friday, which allows you to go stock up.

Jason writes (Ed. note: emphasis mine):

Hey Joe and screencaps folks. 2 points. Point 1: I want to revisit for the last time on “Do easy things Phill”. I do not look down on propane grillers. It can come in very handy, especially in climates other than mine. Don’t knock anyone because of their situation, and I may have done that, I apologize. That’s why I love seeing a great cross-section of our nation on Screencaps.

2nd point, I’ve been in the automotive biz way too long, and I’d like to give a heads up. I’m seeing availability issues with very common parts, and more importantly fluids. If you’re a DIY’er, I’d suggest you stock up on 15W40 for you diesel owners, and ATF+4 if you have a Dodge with an automatic transmission that requires it. Possibly any oils for that matter. Word is that additives are stalling production. Take that how you’d like. Let’s go Brandon.

• Sean C. in Granger, IN is back:

I meant to chime in on this Wednesday night, but it was bowling night, and Thursday was a late start so I didn’t get a chance to get this in before Thursday’s post.

What is the proper number of people to have in a group text? I think 4 or 5. Any more than that creates 2 problems. 1……if you aren’t on top of the conversation, you’ll get lost and buried within 20 min and have no idea what’s going on. 2….even if you ARE paying attention, if you get into an 8-12 person group text, you’ll almost never be able to respond fast enough and your response will be 8-10 texts behind. Then people get confused on what the responses are to. What action is guaranteed to get someone thrown out of a group text? Poop or dick gifs. Don’t get me wrong, I saw Jackass Forever last Thursday on preview night. So it might sound hypocritical to say that. But, if we’re in a heated text string about Antonio Brown’s latest ridiculousness or what dumb thing “Brandon” is doing now, let’s stay on topic. Boobs, fine. Dicks, not cool. What home purchase item does a married man have 100% say in? Full disclosure…..I’m not married. But other than all lawn equipment and power tools, I gotta say shuffle board table or pool table. Again, maybe I’m being naive. But my thought is that if she can spend a thousand dollars on bedding crap, I can spend some money on a toy that will last a lifetime.

Good luck to your Bengals Sunday. I have no dog in the fight, but being a Bears fan (and Detroit baseball fan), I can assure you, I know what long-term pain and misery feels like with favorite teams. I hope they continue their good fortune for you and your dad!

• Michael was cruising Facebook Marketplace and knew exactly where to send a link to this! It’s a good thing I’m married and she has a way of telling me ‘no’ because I’d have one of these on the wall in the garage like how guys used to hang Busch Light posters back in the day.

• Greg from Kentucky slid into the Instagram DMs (@joekinseyexp) to hammer Phill with Two Ls.

Hey Joe, no self-respecting man would ever make the comments that Phill did. The only valid explanation is that his wife hacked his email and sent that nonsense.

• Ryan H. in Napoleon, OH, one of our resident farmers, writes:

Joe

Who Dey think gonna beat Dem Bengals? NoooBody

I am getting more and more excited for the game. Not nervous just excited never had a rooting interest in the Super Bowl. Maybe Rothelisberger’s first one, as our high school played him in high school.

You brought up a great question this morning, how do you watch the game, alone with friends, bar, etc? This is a continual question in our household. I am a big Ohio State fan so The Game is my Super Bowl every year. My birthday falls right around it every year. My wife always suggests getting together with friends. I always so no I need to be in my environment.

I do not project the best version of myself for that four hours. I need to do my thing, pace around kitchen, snack continually on a random food (oddest was baby carrots; ate a whole bag once during a game), lots of swearing at refs, random yelling, fold laundry anything to keep my hands busy, get pissed I go do some work, I never know what it will be each year. I don’t want to be at someone’s house and have to listen and fake laugh at someone’s awful story when I am cursing inside.

My sister had a 3-year-old nephew’s birthday party during Bengals/Titans. Like walked in at kickoff, left right after the game was over. Now, a Bengals fan but life doesn’t revolve around the Bengals so I figured it would be fine. There I was yelling for Mike Hilton to run after his interception just as everyone else was about to sing Happy Birthday. I got the stink eye from my wife for that one. Did they expect better behavior? I didn’t.

Go Bengals, I like Mike Hilton for game MVP.

For your menu what goes with Cincinnati chili dogs. Air fryer of french fries and crock pot of nacho cheese. Make chili cheese fries as a side.

####

Yet another great email from a great Bengals fan. I’m in full agreement with Ryan here on being in my own element for the game. I’m too old to care about being around a bunch of 27-year-old guys trying to chase skirt. I’ve done the Super Bowl parties where you can’t hear the TV or find a place to sit. I’ve done the Super Bowl square parties. I’ve been to the Super Bowl (yes, I’ve mentioned that a few times; it’s not that great).

Give me my own TVs, fridge, foods. I’ll be fine without creating Facebook content at a party for people I went to high school with 27 years ago.

• Dave C. thinks I need to pull the trigger on this ride since it has a Bengals color scheme:

• Finally this morning, Steve in Grand Junction, Colorado has a message:

What home purchase item does a married man have 100% say in?



Christmas lights. Sorry babe, no way am I putting up those red and green micro LED lights (the kind your grandpa puts on her ten-inch tall fake indoor tree), just because the desperate housewife at the July yard sale let them go to you for a buck fifty.

We keep it simple; my wife decorates and does whatever she wants inside, while I have control outside.

The exterior of a home is a reflection of the man inside.

Also, I don’t think you’ve mentioned this: how are you watching the game?

After years of Broncos Super Bowl blowouts, and endless ridicule from my out-of-state buddies, I had to watch our first SB win over the Packers in 97′ at home, by myself. Pathetic? Maybe, but it beats the assault charge I would have faced if I were at a bar several beers in when some obnoxious drunk started trash-talking my Broncos during a potential blowout.

Just curious about your plans. Keep up the great work

####

As I mentioned above, I’ll be at home with my kids. I did a radio hit this morning across the great state of Michigan with my radio buddy Anthony Bellino and I made it clear that I want to share the moment with my kids because they might not see this again for 33 years, like the streak I went through.

Have a great weekend. Remember, Screencaps is 7-days-a-week through the Super Bowl. No days off until Daytona 500 Sunday.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

In #SuperBowlLVI, Joe Burrow can become the 3rd starting QB to win both a Super Bowl and a college football Consensus National Title



The other two … were also named Joe: Hall of Famers Montana & Namath@JoeyB would be the only such QB to also win the Heisman Trophy#Bengals — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) February 9, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit)

"I made it. I made it to the NFL, Big Whit."



An unbelievable moment during Andrew Whitworth's Walter Payton Man of the Year acceptance speech. | 📺 ABC/NFL Network pic.twitter.com/YS8fScKQbZ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 11, 2022

Lightning the sloth is a @Bengals fan, of course! Sloths have a powerful grip! Their long claws can curve around tree branches – or footballs! #ruleitall #superbowl pic.twitter.com/kXOamfvBdV — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) February 10, 2022

Is that Kurt Warner’s wife? https://t.co/S5EpBwlPtI — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) February 11, 2022

Meanwhile, I got lightheaded the other day while standing up too quickly. pic.twitter.com/kP9bPMZ7WU — Scott (@WFNYScott) February 11, 2022

You might not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like pic.twitter.com/EIx85XQfgQ — Thomas Lassi (@ThomasLassi) February 10, 2022

in honor of Shaun White’s last olympic appearance… the greatest interview of all time pic.twitter.com/r9q5bI0j9e — big content guy (@bigcontentguy) February 11, 2022

The get-in price on @TickPick to see Duke vs. UNC in a few weeks is more expensive than a ticket to the #SuperBowl



cc: @darrenrovell pic.twitter.com/f3AOXOQv3k — Kyle Zorn (@Kyle_Zorn) February 11, 2022

Teenager Nate McEvoy smashes Jenga record by removing 32 blocks in one minute 💪 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 11, 2022

overall, putt-putt mini-golf route 29, spartanburg, south carolina, 1979 pic.twitter.com/oWKJVCFlQ7 — old roadside pics (@oldroadside) February 11, 2022

2/3 Items pictured on left found in the 2010 Phantom RV like this one on right Simmons was pulled over in by the Lincoln-Lancaster County criminal Interdiction Task Force for following too closely&driving on shoulder on I-80,when “suspicion he was involved in criminal activity pic.twitter.com/dXniXmAJx2 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 10, 2022

.@CBP urges travelers to be truthful with #CBP officers and to comply with all U.S. laws during inspections. A traveler at Dulles airport learned of the consequences first-hand. Officers seized $29k after the man violated U.S. currency reporting laws. Read https://t.co/gKBjAipCd1 pic.twitter.com/LNqGGtStU0 — CBP Mid-Atlantic (@CBPMidAtlantic) February 10, 2022

ALERT 🚨 ALERT 🚨

We have some exciting news!!! The mask mandate has been lifted!!!!

Come down and turn your mask in anytime durning the weekend and receive a beer or shot on us!!!! pic.twitter.com/wJxL3LzRnl — The Gold Mine Tavern (@GoldMineTavern) February 10, 2022

Say what!!! Look at these tributes to the no mask free beer!!! @VitalVegas thanks for the share as well!!! #maskfreehendertucky pic.twitter.com/q2ZRJL6jce — The Gold Mine Tavern (@GoldMineTavern) February 10, 2022

What has Joe Biden done that you approve of? This is a @cnn poll. Holy hell, this may be the worst American president poll results I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/Xc6ImjPjF3 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 11, 2022

I got nuthin pic.twitter.com/mXQFzPzrRs — Hank Forrester in Akron 🏆🥇 (@HankF330ToGo) February 10, 2022

Yesterday, we placed a GPS collar on a female wolf pup in North Park – now known as 2202.



During the collaring effort, the animal was safely darted with a tranquilizer from a helicopter, allowing the collar to be fitted by field staff on the ground. pic.twitter.com/yecqMouVwZ — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) February 10, 2022

Saturday shapin’ up to be that way 😎 pic.twitter.com/MziDnu1U2C — harpbarbecue (@harpbarbecue) February 10, 2022

Come see us tomorrow, I promise you won't be dissapointed. We've got @drinkbigred pork belly burnt ends and our loaded street corn. The party starts at 11! pic.twitter.com/r8Yd2G2rwy — Bryan Bingham (@BryanCBingham) February 11, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Only In Cincinnati (@onlyincincinnati)

