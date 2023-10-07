Instagram Legend Hannah Palmer Was Made For Sunny Days, Skeleton Zach Edey Dunking On Skeleton Dan Dakich & It’s Fat Bear Week

Videos by OutKick

• Andy from Knoxville writes:

Your hard work is paying off, I saw a link to Outkick on Fox News this morning for today’s column! “Your stock is rising, Number 2!”

I have watched Tennessee football from some very remote locations during my time in the Marines. The craziest was in Zamboanga in the Philippines in September of 2016. We had the internet but not much else. This was before things like Sling or YouTube TV, but I still devised a way to watch the Vols play Florida. I Skyped with my wife and had her put her laptop on the coffee table so that the tv was perfectly framed in the picture. She went on about her day and I got to see the Vols crush my soul in the first half (like usual), and then rise from the ashes in the second half to beat Florida (one of the few times since I have been watching since 1994).

I know I started a great topic of debate with “Fan Retirement” (actually Clay started it), but I still do bleed Orange. I spent most of 2008 in Iraq and I got home right before the end of football season. My wife and I went to Neyland Stadium for the Tennessee-Kentucky game, last game of the season and last game coached by Phil Fulmer. Talk about emotional. Maybe it is because I was only a few weeks removed from life that was nothing like what we have here in America, maybe it was because it was Fulmer’s last game, but I think it is because Steve in Georgia is right. There is just something raw and emotional when the Pride of the Southland forms the T, opens it up, and 100,000 people are screaming at the top of their lungs as the Volunteers take the field. I started crying and it almost turned into the ugly cry, and this was in a 5-7 season!

I was in the stadium every game during Fulmer’s 1994 to 1998 run that culminated in winning a national title. Yes, I rushed the field in 98 when Florida shanked a field goal attempt in overtime and Tennessee won. That’s a dad-son moment I will never forget. My parents are alums of Tennessee and had season tickets, and I made my way from the student section to watch overtime with my dad. When Florida lined up for that field goal, I turned to my dad and said “all I want is to beat Florida just once” because it was my senior year and we had never done it. The kick went wide left and my dad and I started hugging and high-fiving. That was the first time I teared up in Neyland, the above story is the second.

Thank you to you and my fellow readers; this community is a great place to share real life and connect and I am grateful.

Kinsey:

Welcome to the new readers who found this column via the FoxNews.com homepage where Screencaps appeared Friday at some point. I was told by my boss that it was up and it didn’t take long for Andy from Knoxville to be the first reader to point it out.

None of this is possible without you guys, the readers, who make this one of the most interesting destinations on the Internet on a daily basis. It’s literally sports-talk radio for the written word. It’s a soap opera. It’s literally cutting out all the clutter of Facebook. It’s what’s great about America.

Fox knows what they’ve got here. OutKick leadership understands it.

We just have to keep moving forward.

This one took me back to being 18 and playing on a Dayton city league summer baseball team

It’s wild how a single photo can take you back to an exact time at a baseball practice for a summer baseball team made up of a bunch of 17 and 18-year-olds in the mid-1990s. I can’t remember the guy’s name, but he would come to practice with a wood bat and hold it exactly like Eric Davis with a big dip in just like Eric the Red.

I’m not sure I ever saw that guy without a dip in.

My teammate even dropped f-bombs and spoke like a trucker.

It was as close to semi-pro baseball I’d ever get. We’re talking about guys who partied hard on Tuesdays and Wednesdays AFTER putting in 10 hours of work just days after graduating high school. Some of those guys probably had mortgages.

We’re talking about guys who told tales of being in bar fights — I still tell the story of the 18-year-old teammate who told us he pulled a tire iron on an opponent during a bar brawl — and guys who probably now have police records. The chance of a full-on brawl was real at any point during any game.

It was baseball in Harrison Twp., Ohio, which is the area just south of I-70 on I-75. It’s the neighborhood you pass just before entering the Dayton city limits. Those of you who are familiar with the area know where the tornado went through like five years ago and destroyed the legendary Living Room strip club and the old Holiday Inn that sat along I-75.

Our home field was just behind the hotel carcass that has now been leveled.

Trust me, I’ll never forget the Eric the Red copycat or the madness that was that team.

Every 1980s kid liked Eric Davis… pic.twitter.com/2XxHdLvTFB — 80s Sports N Stuff (@80sSportsNStuff) October 6, 2023

How do you know it’s time to turn on the furnace?

Furnace weather or hell no, grab a blanket? pic.twitter.com/xoQiinPOqs — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) October 6, 2023

Bacon-wrapped ribs?!?

• Brad S. writes:

Wanted to share a rib cook-off story. My KOA campground wanted a Rib competition. As a certified BBQ Judge, I knew I had to go full throttle to win. I tied. Three words: Bacon. Wrapped. Ribs.

That’s it. I have to be at the soccer fields at 8:15 a.m.

Screencaps note: I'll be out Monday. It's a scheduled day off. It's a day off with the golf boys. It's a chance to get together one more time before we hunker down for the winter.

Take care, have a great weekend, enjoy those pumpkin patches.

