Instagram Golf Model Paige Spiranac Reveals Divorce, Enters Free Agency

Instagram golf legend Paige Spiranac revealed massive news Monday via Instagram Story that she’s divorced and has re-entered the free agency stage of life.

During an Instagram Q&A Monday, Spiranac broke out of Instagram model character to reveal the personal news.

“I do get this question a lot so I do want to address it. I was married,” Spiranac told her fans. “I am no longer married and if you could just respect my privacy it would mean a lot to me.”

Paige Spiranac revealed that she’s no longer married / Instagram Story

Spiranac, like many Instagram models, kept her personal life quiet. Her 2018 marriage to athletic trainer Steven Tinoco wasn’t part of the Spiranac content game. However, as Spiranac told the New York Post in 2020, Tinoco had a role in her success.

“I met him at the start of my career, so we have done this entire thing together,” she said at the time. “He is so understanding and knows this is a business for me,” Spiranac said. “He will say, ‘Hey show a little more cleavage.’”

In the end, it wasn’t made to be and the couple have officially moved on.

Now, hit up your golf text buddies and tell them it’s time to unload the heavy artillery on Spiranac’s IG DMs. Slide on in.

