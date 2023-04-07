Inside Kanye West’s School: Only Sushi To Eat, No Sitting, No Adidas Shoes, No Discipline

Videos by OutKick

Two former teachers have filed a lawsuit against Kanye West’s Donda Academy Christian school.

The lawsuit alleges West, who asks to be called Ye, only feeds kids sushi for lunch and doesn’t employ any janitors or nurses.

“You had young kids eating raw sushi and cucumber rolls every day. A lot of the kids didn’t like it and that’s all they had,” said Cecilia Hailey, one of the plaintiffs in the case.

She claims Ye “[doesn’t] want children using forks or utensils” either, thus they have to eat exclusively with their hands.

And sans chairs and tables.

“The teachers even claim Kanye didn’t allow chairs, forcing children to sit on foam cushions or stand, while teachers were relegated to standing or using a stool [while eating sushi],” reports TMZ.

Such a diet must be pricey.

That it is. The lawsuit says Ye spends $10,000 a week on sushi for the students.

The school also prohibits students from bringing in outside food to eat.

ANAHEIM, CA – JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)

Adidas prohibited

Yet perhaps the most bizarre claim states Donda Academy cannot host class sessions on the second floor because Ye is “afraid of stairs.”

There is also a dress code, claims the plaintiffs.

Donda Academy requires all attendees to wear all black from head to toe.

What’s more, Nike and Adidas brands are forbidden, the latter of which ceased partnership with Ye last October after he claimed a Jewish cabal was using its influence to undermine him.

A TMZ-obtained photo appears to confirm the purported dress code:

(Credit: TMZ)

Per the lawsuit, there are no lesson plans or proper disciplinary procedures in place, thereby students go unpunished for physical assaults against peers and teachers.

The suit concludes the two teachers tried to run the alleged issues up the flagpole, but they were threatened not to reach out to Ye.

Both women are suing on the basis of wrongful termination, withheld wages, and discrimination for being black.

“The women say they were ultimately fired … and they’re blaming their termination on retaliation and racial discrimination. They also claim their paychecks were often short up to $2,700 per pay period … so they’re suing Kanye and Donda Academy for money,” reports TMZ.

Some 35 to 40 students are enrolled at the academy today. If the lawsuit details are honest — that’s a lot of sushi, standing, black clothing, and beating up of teachers.

While this isn’t the oddest story to contain the name Kanye West in the headline of late, it’s among the top 30 percent.