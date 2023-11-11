Insane Wide Receiver Highlights Dominate The First Slate Of Saturday’s College Football Action

Videos by OutKick

After less than three hours of college football, we have enough one-handed catches from wide receivers to fill a highlight reel.

It started in the small city of Lynchburg, VA. The Liberty Flames hosted the Old Dominion Monarchs, and faced a 4th-and-4 from the 43. That’s punting territory…for everyone but the Flames.

Quarterback Kaidon Salter took the snap and rolled to his right. He spotted C.J. Daniels running down the sideline, and heaved the ball in the hopes he’d make a play.

Boy, did he ever.

With a defender draped on him like a blanket, Daniels somehow reeled in the catch while drawing a pass interference penalty.

CAUGHT IT WITH ONE HAND OVER THE DEFENDER'S HEAD 😱 pic.twitter.com/jLCPVGXbqo — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 11, 2023

That catch is the definition of scorching hot – pun intended.

Wide Receiver After Wide Receiver Kept Making Ridiculous Catches

Jerand Bradley of Texas Tech also wanted in on the highlight action. Facing the Kansas Jayhawks, Bradley got inside leverage on his defender on a deep route. Had quarterback Beren Morton thrown the ball out in front of him, Bradley could have scored easily.

But he got something even better – a chance to put his defender on a poster.

Morton’s throw hung in the air a little longer than expected, but Bradley turned a poor toss into a huge gain.

So that’s two insane one-handed grabs by wide receivers, each with a right hand. That’s quite the coincidence, it probably won’t happen again, right?

Think again.

Tyler Brown Had The Best Highlight Of Anyone In College Football Today

The third such catch came courtesy of Clemson Tigers receiver Tyler Brown. On 3rd-and-2 from the Georgia Tech 3-yard line, Cade Klubnik had no one open.

No one, that is, except Brown.

As Klubnik scrambled to his right, he found Brown in the near corner. Klubnik lofted a slightly off-target pass, which a lesser human being would not have caught.

But Moore is not a lesser human being. He is the perfect Superman-Odell Beckham Jr. hybrid that no one knew about until today.

Brown made a legitimate “Catch of the Year” reception to give his side a 14-7 advantage.

One photographer captured a stunning photo of the moment that I’m sure will be the lock screen for more than a few Clemson fans.

Left hands and defenders be damned, this time slot of college football games belonged to the wide receivers. Who knows what this position group can achieve with about eight more hours on their hands?