Insane People Want To Eliminate Gender-Divided Sports, Allow Men And Women To All Play On One Team

They’re at it again.

Not content with allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports, the left is now openly saying that sports shouldn’t be separated by sex.

You read that correctly. Boys basketball, women’s volleyball, boys baseball – according to the liberal activists at The Atlantic – should go away entirely.

Their justification for such a ludicrous suggestion is a story about a girl attempting to play high school football. She attends a private school in New York state.

Per The Atlantic, Shira Mandelzis “fell in love with flag football” as a middle schooler, so she decided to go out for the tackle football team in her junior year of high school.

There are rules governing girls trying to play male sports. Those rules require that she prove certain physical characteristics and capabilities before competing against boys. In their eyes, it’s unacceptable that the New York State Education Department created these rules. New York’s State Ed. Department even admits the rules were designed “to protect girls from harm during competitions.”

Girls needing to be protected from physical harm when playing against biological males who have remarkably different physical compositions, is presented by The Atlantic as a bad thing.

ALABASTER, ALABAMA – AUGUST 22: Thompson players get ready to play Oxford on August 22, 2020 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

Girls Are Tough Enough For Football, But Not A Past Performance Review

The Atlantic goes on to explain that Mandelzis had to endure the horrors of submitting a record of her past performance in physical-education classes. She also had to undergo a physical, as well as a fitness test that included push-ups, sprints, and curl-ups.

Oh, the horror!

This is (obviously) offensive because she had to prove that she was “strong, developed, and athletic enough to play a contact sport with boys.” And the lib writers are horrified that males don’t have to prove the same.

Yes, boys don’t have to prove that they’re capable of playing a contact sport with other boys. That’s because they are, in fact, boys themselves.

Women don’t have the same physical makeup as men, despite the left’s best efforts to claim otherwise. Those differences are already pronounced at a young age. By the time males hit their teenage years and often even before, there are biological differences that create inherent physical advantages for boys.

The Atlantic hates biology, because it contradicts their obsessive liberal advocacy.

An American football helmet and football on the football field. Perfect image for your football announcement.

War On Biology

This paragraph perfectly exemplifies the war on sanity, common sense, science and biology that the left is currently conducting:

“Although Mandelzis’s exact experience may seem rare, it exemplifies the way many people still view sports as a perfectly reasonable venue in which to enforce exclusion on the basis of sex. School sports are typically sex-segregated, and in America some of them have even come to be seen as either traditionally for boys or traditionally for girls: Think football, wrestling, field hockey, volleyball.

They continued: “However, it’s becoming more common for these lines to blur, especially as Gen Zers are more likely than members of previous generations to reject a strict gender binary altogether. Maintaining this binary in youth sports reinforces the idea that boys are inherently bigger, faster, and stronger than girls in a competitive setting—a notion that’s been challenged by scientists for years.”

It’s a masterpiece of nonsense.

The Atlantic Supports Girls And Boys Playing Sports Together

There is no scientific challenge to the idea that “boys are inherently bigger, faster, and stronger than girls in a competitive setting,” because it is a scientific fact. If there is a challenge to accepted biology by certain “scientists,” it’s due to political activism alone, not evidence.

Claiming that “sex-segregated” sports are “exclusion,” is desperate woke-speak. It’s untethered from any reasonable interpretation of reality.

In case there was any doubt that this article is about activism and not science, fear not. They have the audacity to claim that: “Researchers today still don’t know how much of this to attribute to biological difference versus the lack of support provided to women athletes to reach their highest potential.”

The Atlantic is so committed to politics that they’re willing to promote ludicrous nonsense like this.

Naturally, they also reference an organization founded by Billie Jean King. As a 29-year old woman, King beat a 55-year old man in the famous “Battle of the Sexes.” That was 50 years ago Tuesday. This is being cited to show that girls can compete with boys.

Except, again, despite the left’s best efforts, boys are simply built differently than girls.

Liberal Activism

The commitment to radical gender ideology has ramped up since the left decided the next frontier was to unleash their war on biology.

By deluding themselves into advocating for the idea that biological males declaring themselves to be women erases their physical advantages, they’ve opened the door for nonsensical stories like this one.

Competing in boys sports would endanger girls. Period. Even physically large girls would be in danger. That’s because they’re simply not the same as boys.

Treating everyone equally doesn’t mean ignoring inescapable, inarguable facts.

Any attempt to pretend otherwise is nonsense. It’s another example of activism being dressed up as a justification for the left to get what they want. That would be an erasure of biological sex.

Thankfully, some in the sports world have woken up to the fact that letting these ideas run wild is destructive and nonsensical.

Until the war on biology is thoroughly and completely mocked and debunked, lending their ideas legitimacy is as dangerous as allowing young girls to compete against boys in sports.