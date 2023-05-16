Inga Thompson Slams UCI Transgender Policy: ‘Loophole To The Narcissists And The Entitled’

Videos by OutKick

Former Olympic cyclist Inga Thompson offered a scathing rebuke of trans athletes competing against biological women during an appearance on OutKick’s Don’t @ Me With Dan Dakich.

Thompson competed at the 1984, 1988, and 1992 Summer Olympics. More recently, she has spoken out against Union Cycliste Internationale’s (UCI) transgender participation policy.

“This ruling opens up the loophole to the narcissists and the entitled. What you really see is a lot of these are entitled, white, wealthy men that have decided that they need some publicity and they are going to shove this down the women’s throats that, ‘You will include me,'” Thompson said. “It’s just simple.”

“In order to validate this, they want you and me to confirm that they are indeed a woman,” Thompson explained. “They can live how they want and do what they want, but don’t make me live your dysphoria.”

Thompson Explained What Scares People About Speaking Out

Dan Dakich asked the three-time Olympian what it is that makes people so scared to speak out against biological men competing against women.

“What are we so afraid of? Like, well, that article being written that you’re being unfair to, you know, men wanting to compete against women. What are we afraid of here?” he asked.

“Well, what goes on is this the lobbying tactic is so powerful. They go after your jobs they go after if you’re on the board of directors, anybody that doesn’t parrot the exact verbiage that is used is labeled transphobic,” Thompson said. “And it’s to the point now that the word means nothing. None of us are transphobic every single person that I know supports transgender people.

“But this has opened up a loophole for people with autogynephilia to get into women’s sports.”

She went on to explain that autogynephilia is a major factor in biological men looking to compete against women. As Thompson explained, autogynephilia — or AGP — is, “the sexual fetish, fetishization of the euphoria of dressing like a woman and being in women’s spaces.”

“And it’s to the point now that the word means nothing. None of us are transphobic,” she said. “Every single person that I know supports transgender people. But this has opened up a loophole for people with autogynephilia to get into women’s sports.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle