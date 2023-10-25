Influencer Sky Bri Says Big Name Manchester United Soccer Players Are Sliding Into Her DMs

Videos by OutKick

Sky Bri is an influencer in every sense of the word. She’s a huge Instagram star having racked up millions of followers, is close to a million on TikTok, has more than a million on X, and dabbles in Twitch streaming and adult content.

The 24-year-old spent a little bit of time in a relationship with Jake Paul as well. Now she’s on the radar of several soccer players, including some big names.

During a recent stream Sky was asked whether she would ever date a soccer player. That’s when she revealed that there have been several players shooting their shot with her in her DMs.

“Date a soccer player,” she said. “There have been so many soccer players in my DMs recently, it is kind of weird. Out of nowhere a bunch of them.”

Sky admitted that not all of the DMs are from players that you haven’t heard of. There are some big names taking shots from teams like Manchester United.

She continued, “And ones like Manchester United, pretty big ones, what the f*ck is going on.”

Sky Bri Is An Influencer Looking For Love

Now because Sky is a true professional, she’s not out saying whether or not any of the soccer players’ shots have found net. And she’s definitely not out naming names either.

Rookies might have made the mistake of naming one of the players. Not Sky, she’s a vet. She knows throwing out Manchester United and the fact that the DMs are from some pretty big names is enough information for the internet to run with.

Sky’s concerns that making adult content would keep interested parties away don’t seem to be an issue for soccer players. Granted they might not be looking for the same thing she is.

“Literally, I shoot a scene twice a month,” Sky said after admitting she thought about giving up on making adult content.

“And people act like I’m this sex-crazed woman, out here f everyone, but I’m very vanilla, I just want love.”

Is that too much to ask for? I don’t think so. Who knows? Maybe there’s love in her DMs right now with a huge soccer star. Again, is that too much to ask?